Texas State Fires Football Coach Jake Spavital
He guided the Bobcats to a 4–8 record in his fourth season with the program.
Wright and Kelly are SAHS Athletes of the Week
Anika Wright Girls swimming and diving One of four seniors competing at state for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, Anika Wright contributed points for the Ponies in three events. Wright, a Northern Michigan University recruit, placed 11th in the 200 individual medley and added a 14th-place finish in the 500 freestyle. She also...
Falcons Offense Falters Late vs. Commanders: 3 Observations From Atlanta's Loss
The Washington Commanders defense was too much for the Atlanta Falcons offense at the end.
