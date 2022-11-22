ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Claire US

Kate Hudson Penned the Most Moving Birthday Tribute to Mom Goldie Hawn

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk0Kx_0jJzrwXL00

Family relationships can be complicated, but it sounds like actress Kate Hudson and her mom Goldie Hawn share a beautiful bond.

To mark Hawn's 77th birthday, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her.

She shared a photo of the two of them from the recent premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , as well as candid selfies and family photos of Hawn with her grandchildren. Her caption was also really moving.

"So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born!" Hudson wrote for the attention of her 16 million followers.

"I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit.

"Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life. She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women’s ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer.

"My mothers life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately. Most importantly, she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let’s just say, she’s winning at that"

She concluded, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You’re my everything @goldiehawn"

Famous friends Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Rachel Zoe, Paris Hilton and many more chimed in with their best wishes for Hawn's big day.

Hawn is mom to Kate and Oliver Hudson, as well as Wyatt Russell, whom she shares with her current partner Kurt.

She has seven grandchildren, including Kate Hudson's three children, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani Rose.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina

Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
RadarOnline

Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him

Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
RadarOnline

Reese Witherspoon's Nashville Move Last-Ditch Effort To Save Rocky Marriage With Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon has amassed quite an impressive real estate portfolio over the years, but her recent $18 million purchase of a mansion in Nashville was a very different kind of investment because the home represents a place where she and her husband, Jim Toth, can start a new chapter together, RadarOnline.com can report.The actress, 46, snapped up the property that sits on four acres and features a swimming pool and tennis court earlier this year after concluding that she wanted to plant roots outside of Hollywood."Nashville has always been a special place for them, Reese especially," a source revealed. "It's...
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's 48th Birthday Party Brought Out the Hollywood Crowd

Leonardo DiCaprio is quintessential Hollywood, which explains why practically all of Tinseltown showed up in droves to help the Oscar winner celebrate his 48th birthday. The guest list for Friday night's soiree at a private mansion in Beverly Hills was pretty impressive. Leo's best friend, Tobey Maguire, showed up in sweats, New Balance sneakers, a black sweater and black hat. It appeared a tall brunette accompanied him, too.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Bustle

Meet Kelly Fisher, Dodi Fayed’s Ex-Fiancée

The Crown Season 5 mainly deals with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s messy divorce, setting up the sixth and final season to deal with Diana’s relationship with Dodi Fayed, and the couple’s death in a car accident in August 1997. Early in Season 5, an entire episode...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Glamour

Kate Hudson Is the Best Part of Glass Onion

What makes a performance truly iconic? The word itself, though overused, is the only way to describe that unforgettable, magical thing that happens when acting, writing, costume and some kind of indefinable flair all come together to produce a character that is somehow both timeless and revolutionary. The list of performances that really deserve the label is a pretty short one. It might include the likes of Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara. After seeing Glass Onion, I am convinced that there is a new iconic performance to add to the list: Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay.
AOL Corp

All Smiles! Harry and Meghan Pose for Rare Photo With Poet Amanda Gorman

All smiles! Amanda Gorman joined Meghan Markle on the Tuesday, November 22, episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, which she was very excited about. “Beyond thrilled to have had the honor of speaking with The Duchess on her podcast, ‘Archetypes,’ where I spoke on the power that women possess as changemakers,” the first National Youth Poet Laureate, 24, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 23. “Thank you so much for having me!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy