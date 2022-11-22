Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deals 2022: majestic mechanicals and righteous rodents

Cyber Monday mouse and keyboard deals

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. US keyboard deals

2. US mouse deals

3. UK keyboard deals

4. UK mouse deals

There will no doubt be Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deals still live by the time Monday, November 28 comes around. There are already a host of Black Friday gaming keyboad and mouse deals around week, but there will be plenty left over, and fresh discounts popping up throughout the November deals season.

Cyber Monday should help us round off deals season with a bang. Indeed, it's never been a better time to upgrade your gaming mouse or gaming keyboard since we're seeing unprecedented deals on some of our favorite gaming peripherals right now.

Unlike a CPU or graphics card, these accessories can't grant you a higher frame rate, but they can make every single interaction with your PC more accurate, sturdier, and just an all-round more pleasant experience.

Essentially, the best gaming keyboard and mouse will utterly transform your setup. Whether you're matching them by color, RGB synchronization, or simply their gaming prowess, there's a combination out there for you. While mice are getting super light, and polling rates are on the rise, mechanical keyboards are also upping their game. Wireless tech, too, is becoming ever more affordable, so if you're still rocking a cheap board and rodent, it's well worth treating your fingers to an upgrade with good battery life and some other fancy features.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

We've focused on gaming keyboards and mice that are actually quality options here, and are on sale significantly below their usual prices. Below you'll find only the best peripherals from brands like Corsair, Logitech, Razer, Drop, and Das Keyboards, all with great discounts to clear away that Cyber Monday haze.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

Where are the best Cyber Monday gaming keyboard and mouse deals?

In the US:

In the UK:

Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals in the US

Corsair K60 RGB Pro | Full-size | Cherry MX Low Profile mechanical switch (linear) | Per-key RGB lighting | $109.99 $34.99 at Newegg (save $75 with coupon code CRBPMC2X)

Cheap mechanical keyboards are back. At least for Black Friday. Here you have a low profile gaming keyboard for $75 off. Wow. Yeah we're pretty big fans of low-profile boards at PC Gamer, as a few on team use these for their day-to-day, and this one from Corsair comes with all the trimmings you'd expect of a much more expensive Corsair board. View Deal

HyperX Alloy Origins | 65% | Red mechanical switch (linear) | RGB lighting | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy (save $30)

Who doesn't love a 65 percenter? This HyperX Alloy Origins is not only one of the better 65% keyboards out there, but its RGB backlit keys make it of the best-looking ones as well. When I used it, what sold me on the Alloy were durable double-shot PBT keys that felt great to type on. It's a solid gaming keyboard that won't take up a ton of space on your desk. View Deal

Corsair K100 RGB | Full-size | Optical switch (linear) | Per-key RGB lighting | $249.99 $179.99 at Newegg (save $70)

The K100 was, for a long time, our number one pick for the best gaming keyboard. Admittedly it's slipped down the ranks a little now, mostly cause some cheaper boards offer similar stuff, but with this discount this is back in a competitive footing for a gaming keyboard that offers everything. It's fast, programmable, and it looks and feels great. View Deal

Keychron K4 Wireless | Compact full-size | Gateron Brown switch (tactile) | $104.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $5)

Not a massive saving on this keyboard, but seeing as we were so impressed with the Keychron we reviewed, the K2 Version 2, we thought even a $15 discount would be worth highlighting on this model. This is a wireless keyboard with both 2.4 and Bluetooth connectivity, and you can plug it in via USB Type-C, so it's good for pretty much any situation. View Deal

Roccat Vulcan TKL | Tenkeyless | Titan mechanical switch (tactile) | Per-key RGB lighting | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This Roccat keyboard is a unique proposition. I've never used anything else like it anyways. The keycaps are completely exposed on this keyboard, making for a love it or hate it design. Though fundamentally it's a fully mechanical keyboard with Roccat's own Titan switch, which I found reasonably good for gaming and typing on. The only thing is that this price isn't entirely new for Black Friday, as we've seen it appear a few times lately, but it's still a decent deal. View Deal

Drop + Lord of the Rings | Tenkeyless | Holy Panda X | Wired | $199 $169 at Drop (save $30)

One thing I've been pining over since the day it released is this Drop + LOTR keyboard. This is the Dwarven version and comes with the renowned Holy Panda X switch. Now it's got a good chunk of money off I might have to get around to making one purchase to rule them all. View Deal

Logitech G413 TKL SE | Tenkeyless | Mechanical cross stem switch (tactile) | White LED lighting | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20)

If you want a cheap mechanical keyboard, you're likely looking at a board with a smaller footprint than your standard key layout, such as this tenkeyless design. If you're gaming on the thing, it's certainly not bad and acts as a solid space-saver. However, it might not suffice for busy office life if you use the numpad a lot right now. This also forgoes RGB lighting or any fancy features like that. However, it's not a bad mechanical on a membrane budget. View Deal

Logitech G915 Lightspeed SE | Tenkeyless | Wireless| Mechanical GL Tactile Switch | $229.99 $159.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

Logitech makes one of the best wireless keyboards out there. However, it becomes tough to recommend at its regular price. Though for less than $200, it makes it pretty hard to pass up. At home, I use the white model of this keyboard, and I can't imagine using anything else. View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma | Membrane | Per-key RGB lighting | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $30)

We're pretty resolute on mechanical keyboards here at PC Gamer, but no matter what, every year we run into someone that swears by a membrane. They're generally cheaper, you can definitely say that about them, and usually they have some features you won't find on any decent quality mechanical at this price. This Razer Cynosa is a board we've run into time and time again on team: a solid performer at a price that keeps going lower. View Deal

Drop CTRL mechanical keyboard | Hot Swappable switches | Tenkeyless | Per-key RGB | $200 $159 at Drop (save $41)

The Drop CTRL is a weighty, premium-feeling keyboard with one major selling point: you can pull out every switch and replace them with whatever you choose. Start with Drop's Halo switches, then try out a set of MX Cherry Browns or Holy Pandas. A great way to ease your way into the wider world of mech keyboards. View Deal

Logitech G915 wireless mechanical gaming keyboard | Tactile | Black | $249.99 $204.99 at Amazon (save $45)

Our main problems with this keyboard is the price, so this deal is a welcome one. It's still not cheap, but you'll feel the benefit for the extra cash for years to come as you WASD through virtual worlds with greater comfort and control. View Deal

SteelSeries Apex Pro | Omnipoint adjustable | $199.99 $147.82 at Amazon (Save $45)

A full size Apex pro with omnipoint adjustable key switches will see you right at this price. We've singled it out as the 'best gaming keyboard for per-key actuation,' so it's for those who hold speed as a top priority. View Deal

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog | Opto-mechanical | $199.99 $124.98 at Amazon (Save $48.01)

Okay, so it's a refurbished keyboard, but this is very cheap for a rather supreme gaming keyboard so it's worth checking out. Optical switches make it faster than your average mechanical board, and you get a wrist rest as well. Not too shabby. View Deal

EVGA Z20 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | Per-key RGB lighting | $174.99 $64.99 at Newegg (save $110)

This EVGA keyboard is a bit of a steal at that price, as it's one of the more recent arrivals from the company and fully mechanical. That said, it has tracked at this price for a few months on Amazon, but that doesn't make it any less of a deal today if you're in the market. View Deal

Logitech G413 | Mechanical Romer-G switch | USB Passthrough | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Logitech has put together a very safe keyboard in the G413, and one we've come to appreciate for its simplicity and function. It's mechanical, using Logitech's own Romer-G switches, and is built to last. Only thing is it's available with red lighting and not RGB. I know that'll be a dealbreaker for some, but for a mechanical keyboard it's great value. View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma V2| Orange Switch (tactile) | $139.99 $99.99 at Razer (Save $40)

The BlackWidow Tournament Edition offers a compact and plush board for when mouse maneuverability is key. For the pro gamer in your life who has no time for numpads. View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition | Linear Optical switch | Tenkeyless | $129.99 $77.99 at Razer (save $52)

We like the Razer Huntsman plenty, but what about its little sibling, the Tournament Edition? Well, clearly we like that, too. In fact, tenkeyless keyboards are some of our favourites for gaming, and this one offers all you need with in-your-face green keycaps to boot. View Deal

Havit mechanical keyboard | Red silent | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

A 60% keyboard with boatloads of style, and PBT keycaps. We don't know these red key switches it's touting, but they're rated at 50 million keypresses. And silent ones too, so none of that clicky-clacky nonsense. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals in the US

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | 12,000 DPI | Wireless | 250h Battery Life | 6 Programmable Buttons $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

A great travel mouse, the G305 is on the smaller side but still packs some impressive specs, with Logitech's fantastic Hero sensor and weeks or months of battery life on one AA battery. And it comes in fun colors! View Deal

Razer Battle Bundle | DeathAdder V2 | BlackShark V2 X | Gigantus V2 | $149.99 $67.99 at Best Buy (save $82)

This is a great saving on a decent bundle of Razer's peripherals. The DeathAdder V2, in particular, has sat at the top of our best gaming mouse guide for a long time now, and the headset is a solid budget offering too. Throw in the mouse mat as well, and you've got a great bundle that's enjoying a healthy $80 saving right now. View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero SE | Wired | 25,600 DPI | 11 buttons | RGB lighting | $79.99 $39.72 at Amazon (save $40.27)

The gaming mouse loved by many is still as great as ever in 2022. Considering this mouse has long stood as the de facto example of what's required for accurate control in-game, it's always surprising to see how far its price has crumbled over the years. if you don't know what to buy the PC gamer in your life, but you know they could upgrade to a proper gaming mouse, this is a fantastic buy that far surpasses most budget wired mice around. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $57.99 at Amazon (save $52)

This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent. View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate| Wireless | 20,000 DPI |8 buttons | RGB lighting | 74g | $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $75)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a speedy little rodent that isn't just lightweight but has an impressive battery life of about 70 hours. On top of that, it has its own discreet charging dock, which is neat. View Deal

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed | Wireless | 16,000 DPI | Right-handed | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $20)

Wireless shouldn't mean expensive, and in the case of the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless mouse, it doesn't. Especially with this deal over at Best Buy. You can also rest assured this is a high quality mouse from a reputable brand with a great ergonomic shape. View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $99.99 $56.99 at Amazon (save $43)

With the same magnetically interchangeable button plates as its pricier Pro sibling, the Naga Trinity is one of the best MMO mice out there. In fact it's actually got one up on the Pro because it comes with the excellent circle-of-buttons panel which Razer annoyingly ditched for the updated wireless version. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | Charging dock included | 20,000 DPI | $169.99 $79 at Best Buy (save $90)

If you want to go all out on your gaming mouse, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate is the way to go. It's a fan favourite, and we're big fans too, although clearly it's a lot pricier than your average gaming mouse, even a wireless one. With the included charging dock, though, you can take the hassle out of charging your battery. View Deal

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro | Wireless | 26,000 DPI | 7 buttons | $109.99 $39.99 at Best Buy (save $70)

This wireless gaming mouse from Corsair is deceptively fast. Though, you probably couldn't tell just by looking at it. Either way, it's a solid gaming mouse with around 90 hours of battery life, and it's at a really good price at $40. View Deal

Razer Naga X | Wired | 18,000 DPI | 16 buttons | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Razer's Naga X mouse is a simplified version of the Naga Pro, built for MMO players in need of tons of shortcuts. It doesn't come with the interchangeable side panels like the Pro, but if you're single-minded in your approach to macros and want just tons of options at your fingertips (or thumb tip, really), this is a more affordable option worth pursuing. View Deal

Glorious Model O Minus | Wireless | 19,000 DPI | 6 buttons | RGB lighting | $79.99 $70.40 at Amazon (save $9.59)

It's not a massive saving on this much-loved mouse, but considering it's fairly cheap for a wireless model as is, and it weighs only 65g, all is forgiven. With USB Type-C support and a great sensor, this is a superb mouse for high refresh rate gaming on a speedy screen. A great alternative to the Logitech G Superlight we love but which can run a bit pricey. View Deal

Glorious Model O | 12,000 DPI | 6 buttons | RGB lighting | $64.24 $44 at Amazon (save $20.24)

Another small saving, but a decent one on a mouse that doesn't often dip much below its usual $50 price tag. When you click the link Amazon will say you're saving more on this mouse, but Glorious sell it for $50 on their own website so you can't really call it a 47% discount like it is. Still, it's some money off a very impressive, and notably light (at 67g) gaming mouse with a speedy sensor for gaming action. View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire Haste | Wired | 16,000 DPI | 6 buttons | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

I get it; the honeycomb shell design isn't for everyone, but if you're looking for a cheap, lightweight 59g mouse with 'pure virgin-grade PTFE skates' for performing effortless mouse swipes, look no further. The Pulsefire Haste gives a lot of speed and comfort for only $30. View Deal

SteelSeries Aerox 3 2022 Edition | Wireless | 18,000 DPI | 6 buttons | $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

The Aerox 3 is the first gaming mouse to receive an IP54 rating. What's that mean to you? Well, it means it'll withstand dust, dirt, water, and whatever gamer gunk it'll come against. It also has a whopping 200-hour battery life, so you'll have long stretches of gaming before thinking about recharging. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Mini gaming mouse | 8,500 DPI | 62g | $49.99 $29.99 at Razer (Save 20)

A lightweight and compact mouse with a great sensor. Though it's not got the highest DPI in the business, it boasts great ergonomics and decent build quality, too—there's not much more you can ask at that price. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential | 6,400 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 $19.09 at Amazon (save $30.90)

For the majority of games and gamers, the DeathAdder Essential is a fantastic mouse. The design is simple, with two perfectly placed, generously sized thumb buttons. It also has an excellent optical sensor that will work on both hard and cloth pads, and the ultimate body shape for a claw or hybrid claw/palm grip. View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero | 25,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 $34.99 at Target (save $15)

It's not the biggest saving, but it does mean that this Logitech classic of a gaming mouse is now available for less than $40, which feels like a bargain. The angular shape might put you off initially, but it's super comfortable in the hand, and the Logitech Hero sensor is one of the best around. View Deal

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $19.88 at Amazon (Save $20.11)

Already listed as the best cheap gaming mouse around on our best gaming mouse guide , this is a great choice for people just starting out, or who've already blown their budget on high-powered components, but who still want to go with a trusted brand. And at half price now, it's a no-brainer. View Deal

Logitech MX518 | 16,000 DPI | 8 buttons | 5 internal profiles | Wired | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

Logitech brought the MX518 back into service in 2019, with some serious internal upgrades including the 16,000 DPI Hero sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and onboard memory that can store 5 unique profiles, adjustable through Logitech's G-Hub software. It's a pure classic on the outside, though: simple, sleek, and supremely comfortable. View Deal

SteelSeries Aerox 3 | 18,000 DPI | Wireless | 66g | $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

We're big fans of the super-lightweight SteelSeries Aerox 3 ; it was already sitting cheaper than its light wireless competitors from Logitech, but with a Cyber Monday discount this responsive rodent is looking even better. Perfect for those who crave a floaty mouse with zero cabling to tie it down.

SteelSeries Prime | 18,000 DPI | 80g | $129.99 $90.99 at Amazon (Save $39)

It's not a huge saving on this wireless rodent, but for the competitive prowess it exhibits, it's certainly worth a look. The TrueMove Pro sensor is great, and it's nice and light for FPS players looking to fling it around the mouse pad. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals in the UK

Mountain Everest Max Grey | Full Size | Cherry MX Red | Wired | £259.99 £219.98 at Scan (save £40.01)

Right now the second entry on our best gaming keyboard is the Everest Max, and it really is a stellar contender for your wallet. We're not 100% on the software, but with dedicated media controls, USB 3.2 Gen1 passthroughs and a fully modular getup, this one's hard to pass up. Especially when you're staring down Cherry MX Red switches, too. View Deal

Logitech G915 | Tenkeyless | Tactile | Wireless | £219.99 £124.99 at Amazon (save £95)

This is the tactile, tenkeyless version of a fantastic, low profile keyboard we've had on our best gaming keyboards list for a while now. It's not got any passthroughs, but it does come with dedicated media controls and a fantastic battery life. You would need Logitech's proprietary keycaps if you were going to switch any out or get an artisan keycap, but hey, it's still a damn nice board. View Deal

Razer Deathadder V2 + BlackWidow V3 | £209.98 £122.98 at Best Buy (save £87)

This is great news for clicky switch lovers. I've loved using my BlackWidow V3 for gaming and writing, such a satisfying pop from those switches. This one's full size, and combined with the DeathAdder V2 this is a steal right now. Besides, never have I seen this combo for so cheap in the UK. View Deal

Corsair K100 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | Per-key RGB | $214 £174.98 at Amazon (save $39)

Top of our best gaming keyboards, this opto-mechanical wonder is super responsive, and nicely premium when it comes to build quality. For under £200 it's certainly worth a look if you're after an ultra enthusiast Corsair board, though you'll have to get both Elgato and iCue softwares to make it work. Still, the only other downside was the price. Not so much right now. View Deal

Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 | Cherry MX Blue | Discrete media keys | Per-key RGB | £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon (save £50)

The K70 was our favourite gaming keyboard for a real long time, and it's still a fantastic slab. This latest iteration is now under the £100 mark, and while that is still a lot to spend on a keyboard, it's as solid as you could want and the discrete media keys make it an easy-to-use and versatile board. View Deal

Roccat Magma | Membrane switches | 5-zone RGB | £49.99 £46.84 at Amazon (save £10)

Okay, our Jacob's going to kick off at us recommending a non-mechanical gaming keyboard, but we've actually been impressed with how Roccat's membrane feels. And that RGB zoning actually looks pretty fly, too. View Deal

Roccat Vulkan TKL Pro | Optical Titan switch | Per-key RGB | £149.99 £114.99 at Amazon (save £40)

We love the look and feel of the Roccat Vulkan boards. They may not be the first brand you think of when it comes to keyboards, but the Vulkan range has a professional, almost minimalist aesthetic that we can absolutely get behind. Especially when so many boards are just carbon copies of the original Corsair K70. This TKL version means you don't get a numpad, but that cuts down on the necessary desktop real estate, and gives you more space to wang around your gaming mouse. So, that's a win. View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals in the UK

Razer DeathAdder Essential | 6,400 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon (save £15)

For the majority of games and gamers, the DeathAdder Essential is a fantastic mouse. The design is simple, with two perfectly placed, generously sized thumb buttons. The sensor may be a little outdated but it's still a great mouse for the price, and great for a claw/palm grip. Right now the white version is so cheap, I can't even. View Deal

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26K DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | 101g | £69.99 £37.99 at Amazon (save £32)

Currently sitting at 5th on our list of best gaming mice, this RGB-laden rodent comes with a smashing sensor, smartreel functionality, and a perfectly ergonomic shell. It's gorgeous, practical and cheap right now. It's wired, but totally worth the trade-off there. View Deal

Logitech G502 HERO Special Edition | Wired | 25K DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | 121g + 18g | £79.99 £34.89 at Amazon (save £45.10)

One of our favourite gaming mice ever to grace the earth is currently going for pittance and I'm very tempted to get it myself. It's got Logitech's most up-to-date 25K sensor, and is perfect for those who can't decide what weight they want their mouse to be, as you can simply add or remove weight as you like. It's got a tonne of programmable buttons and right now the special edition is cheaper than the standard. Nice. View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate + dock | Wireless | 20K DPI | 11 buttons | Right-handed | 101g | £169.99 £89.99 at Amazon (save £80)

A fantastic mouse here which, while it may have the older 20K sensor, will still keep your opponents on their toes. You get not only the benefit of wireless, but the added dock for easy charging. Not a bad price at all for something with 20 hours of battery life. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 82g | £69.99 £32.99 at Amazon (save £37)

This is PC Gamer's favourite gaming mouse, and the fact you can now bag it for around 30 quid is quite incredible. The update to the classic DeathAdder design retains essentially the same chassis, but has updated the optical sensor and the buttons, too. A great mouse, at a great price. View Deal

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | £34.99 £16.99 at Amazon (Save £18)

Already listed as the best cheap gaming mouse around on our best gaming mouse guide, this is a great choice for people just starting out, or who've already blown their budget on high-powered components, but who still want to go with a trusted brand. And at half price now, it's a no-brainer. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | 134g | £129.99 £77.99 at Amazon (save £52)

This is my go-to gaming mouse right now. The classic DeathAdder chassis is as comfortable as it ever was, and the wireless sensor is utterly reliable and accurate. The battery life is excellent, with Razer claiming 70hrs, and I certainly rarely find myself worrying about charging mine. View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI | 110g | £129.99 £76.90 at Amazon (save £53.09)

This is as cheap as Logitech's incredible G903 gaming mouse has ever been, and with the addition of the Hero optical sensor, it is still a fantastic wireless gaming mouse. It's ambidextrous, too, so even lefties can get their hands on one of the best rodents ever made. View Deal

What should I look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming keyboard or mouse?

For starters, most of the top gaming keyboards use mechanical switches, and so too do the top gaming mice, for that matter. These differ from the usual membrane construction you'll find on cheaper keyboards, and that means greater responsiveness, reliability, and generally a nicer feel. Beyond that, gaming keyboards offer plenty of nice-to-have features, such as RGB lighting, media control keys, macro keys, USB passthrough, wireless connectivity, and much more.

When it comes to gaming mice, you're looking more at the sensor that tracks your movements on your mouse pad. A good sensor will offer zero acceleration, track you accurately, and be able to withstand you throwing the mice hither and thither. Combined with a comfortable shape, you're looking at a winner.

Throw in a cheaper price on top of all of those great features, and you have a keyboard or rodent set to last many years.