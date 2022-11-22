The Leftovers 5K/10K and Fitness Classes Offered at “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” on November 26

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Join the “Safe Fun-Fit’s The Leftovers 5K/10K” event this Saturday, November 26, at The Water’s Edge. The event will start at 7:30 a.m.

“The Leftovers 5K/10K” is a free event and is sponsored by State Representative Todd Hunter and the City of Corpus Christi.

The Fitness Lane route begins along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center, with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance. Walk, jog, run, or bike along the event’s designated 1.5-mile fitness lane (one way). Our community partner, H-E-B, provides fruit and water for all participants.

If you prefer fitness classes, sign up for our ‘Back to Basics Fitness,’ Yoga, or Zumba class. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize.

Register online today for the free fitness classes and 5K/10K event at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.