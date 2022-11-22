Read full article on original website
The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car
Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
25 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Colorado You Must Visit Once
Traveling across Colorado is something everyone should do at least once. Our great state is full of so many unique towns and attractions that truly make it stand out above the rest. Now, if you find yourself on a road trip across Colorado, because of the vast options when it...
30 Colorado Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
If you spend enough time in any one place, you're bound to pick up on some of the words and phrases that are unique to that area. Different places have different lingo, nicknames for things, and inside jokes that can easily identify whether you're a local or a tourist. It...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Colorado’s Most Populous Cities
There are quite a few people here in Colorado. One might say 'copious' amounts of human beings have made the Centennial State their home. But, how many? And, even more importantly, which city in Colorado has the MOST people?. Well, obviously, Denver has that number one position all locked up,...
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?
Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado
Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
agjournalonline.com
Colorado Simmental breeders meet
Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals
Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
10 Places to Find Ancient Petroglyphs in Colorado
Petroglyphs are fascinating pieces of history, that allow humans in modern times to get a glimpse at what life was like hundreds and thousands of years ago. These ancient rock relics can be found all over the world, appearing mostly on the sides of cliffs or on the walls of caves.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns
When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado
Pepperoni pizzaPhoto byPhoto by Wesual Click on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love pizza, this article is for your because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KDVR.com
106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned in WWII
Colorado native John Sekulich just turned 106 years old. Now a close friend is hoping to deliver a birthday gift nearly 80 years overdue: the French Legion of Honor award Sekulich earned for helping liberate that country in World War II. Jeremy Hubbard reports. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
