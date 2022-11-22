ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The 6 Best Cities in Colorado to Live Without A Car

Having a car in Colorado is freedom to many people, but even if you don't have a car you can still live free thanks to an abundance of travel options. Getting from place "A" to place "B" can be a real pain if you do not have a car, but here in Colorado, there are 6 cities that make living without a car a breeze.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
COLORADO STATE
K99

25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
COLORADO STATE
K99

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Populous Cities

There are quite a few people here in Colorado. One might say 'copious' amounts of human beings have made the Centennial State their home. But, how many? And, even more importantly, which city in Colorado has the MOST people?. Well, obviously, Denver has that number one position all locked up,...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
proclaimerscv.com

Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?

Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
COLORADO STATE
agjournalonline.com

Colorado Simmental breeders meet

Colorado Simmental members toured Colorado State University’s interactive educational buildings under construction at the National Western Stock Show complex as part of their Fall Focus planning meeting. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1 Year), Print out of county – Includes Online Access (1...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals

Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Colorado

Pepperoni pizzaPhoto byPhoto by Wesual Click on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love pizza, this article is for your because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places that are highly praised for their food and service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned in WWII

Colorado native John Sekulich just turned 106 years old. Now a close friend is hoping to deliver a birthday gift nearly 80 years overdue: the French Legion of Honor award Sekulich earned for helping liberate that country in World War II. Jeremy Hubbard reports. 106-year-old veteran awaits medal he earned...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy