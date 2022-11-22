Read full article on original website
Minnesota 3A recount between Skraba and Ecklund expected in early December
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 23, 2022. The recount of one of the state’s closest election contests this year is likely to take place the first week of December, although a firm date and locations won’t be known until after the state canvassing board meets next Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Non-binary, Ojibwe, Mexican: Duluth resident & Minnesota District 8B Representative-elect Alicia Kozlowski brings life experiences to Legislature
ABE ASHER - Sahan Journal - November 23, 2022. Alicia Kozlowski was working fulltime and going to school for a masters degree when her mother’s friend gave her a gift: a red folding chair. “Shirley Campbell had said, ‘If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring...
Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths
Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
Documentary highlights designated Dark Sky Places in Northern Minnesota with Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribal member Travis Novitsky
Think about this: As long as humans have walked the earth, they’ve stepped out of their shelters at night, looked at the sky and come face to face with the universe. That is until the past hundred years or so. Now many of us look up and see the...
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
Photo: A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning. Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 24, 2022. Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders...
MDH has advice for parents as number of school-related flu outbreaks grows
There have been more than 500 school flu outbreaks in the last six weeks. Nearly half of those outbreaks were reported last week. The first school outbreak was reported during the first week of October, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH continued to get reports throughout the month.
VIDEO: The art of wildlife photography & how to improve your skills
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 17, 2022. Wildlife photography is the fastest-growing activity in national wildlife refuges. The lure of photographically capturing a hummingbird in flight, a beaver building its dam, or a whitetail in the autumn woods is a compelling reason to visit wild places.
