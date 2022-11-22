ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Animal sedative, xylazine, mixed with fentanyl linked to Minnesota deaths

Photo: Bloomington police announced in September they seized 24 pounds of the painkiller fentanyl in what they said was one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Minnesota. Courtesy Bloomington Police Department. Michelle Wiley - MPR News - November 22, 2022. Some Minnesota health officials say they are seeing deaths connected...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township

Photo: A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning. Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 24, 2022. Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders...
DULUTH, MN
MDH has advice for parents as number of school-related flu outbreaks grows

There have been more than 500 school flu outbreaks in the last six weeks. Nearly half of those outbreaks were reported last week. The first school outbreak was reported during the first week of October, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. MDH continued to get reports throughout the month.
VIDEO: The art of wildlife photography & how to improve your skills

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 17, 2022. Wildlife photography is the fastest-growing activity in national wildlife refuges. The lure of photographically capturing a hummingbird in flight, a beaver building its dam, or a whitetail in the autumn woods is a compelling reason to visit wild places.
MINNESOTA STATE

