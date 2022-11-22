Read full article on original website
Downtown Duluth Traffic Advisory During Gobble Gallop Races
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re not trotting the Gobble Gallop races on Thanksgiving, but plan to drive near Downtown Duluth, here’s what you need to know. On Thursday, November 24, the Gobble Gallop Races will take place in Downtown Duluth. The first of three races kick off...
Catch Merry Kiss Cam For Free During Special Duluth Screening
Want to see Duluth in all of its glory on the big screen? You have a chance with a special screening of the romantic comedy filmed in Duluth earlier this year! The screening is free and this weekend only. It was revealed earlier this year that a movie was filming...
Warming trend ahead
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 24, 2022. Tonight expect partly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures in the upper teens to 20s. Sunny and above normal temperatures on Friday and Saturday, then increasing clouds late Saturday into Sunday.
Weekend forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 25, 2022. Warmer this weekend with highs into the 40s and mainly sunny skies Friday and Saturday. Increasing clouds late Saturday into Sunday with more seasonable temperatures returning.
Talent Needed For Video Shoot In Duluth
There has been quite a bit of film crews in Duluth lately. If you missed out on your chance to be on camera, now might be the time. Plus, you could make some money while doing it. TV star Katie Lowes, known for roles in 'Scandal', Grey's Anatomy spinoff 'Private...
MnDOT to host public update meetings for Twin Ports Interchange project
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - November 22, 2022. MnDOT is hosting public meetings on Monday, Nov. 28, to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth. Virtually 12:15 – 1 p.m. Participants can join online by visiting: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange/meetings or calling 855-282-6330 and entering access code...
Duluth: Local Reaction to Nightclub Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — The Flame Nightclub is a popular downtown Duluth bar that is known for being a safe place for everyone, especially the LGBTQ+ community. For the last 8 years Nicole has been a bartender and is now the general manager at the nightclub. As you might expect her reaction to the killings at the gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is sorrow.
Local band works on new album
Members of the local band Born Too Late started preparing songs to record their second album. Born Too Late is student led with singer Rokkyn Kavajecz (SHS), guitarist and singer Traxx Kavajecz (SHS), and bassist Taylor Shykes (Denfeld). In January, they will go to Sacred Heart in Duluth to record.
Authorities respond to Thanksgiving day structure fire in Fredenberg Township
Photo: A St. Louis County Sheriff's vehicle helps block traffic while first responders tackled a structure fire Thursday morning. Briggs LeSavage - Northern News Now - November 24, 2022. Crews had to shut down a road Thursday morning as they responded to a structure fire just outside Duluth. First responders...
Can You Identify This Animal Prowling In West Duluth? Here’s What The DNR Has To Say
Nature is wonderful, isn't it? That is unless you find yourself encountering a predator, or they start roaming around your neighborhood. A friend of mine recently snapped this photo of what appears to be a large cat walking near their home in West Duluth early in the morning of November 18. They were able to get two photos and shared them on Facebook.
Dry today, drizzle and fog possible on tomorrow
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 23, 2022. Today will be a pleasant day for mid to late November, with mostly sunny skies and high temps ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover will increase tonight as a weak system moves into the area on Thanksgiving. Drizzle and fog will be possible, especially during the morning hours of Thanksgiving. In addition, freezing drizzle can't be ruled out during the morning hours of Thursday. This drizzle, fog, and possible freezing drizzle could result in minor impacts to holiday travel. A weak cold front will cross the region late Thursday morning through the afternoon, resulting in a slight chance for light snow. This light snow is unlikely to cause any significant travel impacts, since accumulations will range from a dusting up to a tenth or two of an inch. Following the cold front on Thursday, high pressure will develop on Friday, ushering in a quiet weekend. Looking ahead to next week, our next best chance for widespread snow will be on Tuesday. Have a great Thanksgiving!
