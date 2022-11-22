From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 23, 2022. Today will be a pleasant day for mid to late November, with mostly sunny skies and high temps ranging from the mid 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover will increase tonight as a weak system moves into the area on Thanksgiving. Drizzle and fog will be possible, especially during the morning hours of Thanksgiving. In addition, freezing drizzle can't be ruled out during the morning hours of Thursday. This drizzle, fog, and possible freezing drizzle could result in minor impacts to holiday travel. A weak cold front will cross the region late Thursday morning through the afternoon, resulting in a slight chance for light snow. This light snow is unlikely to cause any significant travel impacts, since accumulations will range from a dusting up to a tenth or two of an inch. Following the cold front on Thursday, high pressure will develop on Friday, ushering in a quiet weekend. Looking ahead to next week, our next best chance for widespread snow will be on Tuesday. Have a great Thanksgiving!

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO