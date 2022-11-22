Read full article on original website
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience
SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
scoopcharlotte.com
Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year
WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
Hundreds attend WBTV meteorologist’s visitation Friday evening
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
lincolntimesnews.com
The ‘best day of the year:’ celebrating the 22 children adopted in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON – It is the best day of the year for the hardworking people at the Lincoln County Department of Social Services foster and adoption department as well as the children who were adopted. Months and sometimes years of time, laughter and tears went into each and every of the 22 adoptions celebrated on Friday. This was the 14th annual recognition and the first time in three years that it was able to be held in person due to the pandemic. In 2020, nine adoptions were finalized. In 2021, there were 19 adoptions. In 2022, 22 children found permanent homes.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WCNC
New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
WCNC
Fastest growing scam is happening on Facebook Marketplace, report says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As holiday shoppers hunt for the best deals online, a new study shows how scammers are trying to take advantage of them. An analysis by Been Verified of more than 165,000 complaints found that the fastest-growing scam in 2022 is on Facebook Marketplace. “Online purchases from...
country1037fm.com
Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte
I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
Charlotte community comes together to give families Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte community is coming together to ensure families in need will have a meal on Thanksgiving. According to the American Farm Bureau, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal this year is expected to be 20% higher than in 2021. Those rising costs mean more families are...
CATS gets ready to restart some express bus routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will restart three express bus routes next week. The routes were discontinued during the pandemic. CATS goal is to get you from destination A to destination B, but lately, that hasn't always been the case. “Before the pandemic, everything was always...
kiss951.com
‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte
Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
Winterize That Lawn
CHARLOTTE – If you’re looking for a lush lawn year-round, consistent care is key. One essential part of this preparation is winterizing. Winterizing a lawn is most important for cool-season grasses – such as bluegrass or fescue – that do most of their growing in fall. Warm-season grasses will still need to be cleared and mowed, but the fertilizing step typically can be left till the following spring. These simple steps will help your lawn over the winter and you’ll be rewarded in the coming spring.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
Something’s brewing for Small Business Saturday in Rock Hill
After holiday shoppers got a good look at big box stores Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration hopes shoppers will turn their attention to Saturday.
power98fm.com
Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas
Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
