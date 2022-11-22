ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Bojangles’ Employee Gives Customers Joyful Experience

SALISBURY, N.C.– Good help is hard to find and so is good customer service. But, if you walk into one Bojangles’ restaurant in Salisbury, you’ll quickly find out that’s not the case. Deborah Watts has been working for Bojangles’ for 24 years. It’s a job she says she loves. And the customers she serves love her. Snookie Hiatt is a regular and says, “I miss her when she’s not here and everyone else does too.” Watts finds joy in making other people feel good. That’s why she makes it a point to always give service with a smile. Watts admits that things in the fast-food get pretty hectic, but she she’s able to put her frustration aside to make sure her customers are being taken care of. She knows the time will come when she has to leave her job, but she’s not looking forward to that day anytime soon.
SALISBURY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Celebrate the Holidays at WinterFest This Year

WinterFest At Carowinds runs on select nights this year through January 1st. Gather with friends and family to make lifelong memories at Carowinds’ WinterFest, the Carolinas’ most immersive holiday event. Savor the season with festive ambiance and fun holiday activities at WinterFest. Celebrate the holiday season at Carowinds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

The ‘best day of the year:’ celebrating the 22 children adopted in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON – It is the best day of the year for the hardworking people at the Lincoln County Department of Social Services foster and adoption department as well as the children who were adopted. Months and sometimes years of time, laughter and tears went into each and every of the 22 adoptions celebrated on Friday. This was the 14th annual recognition and the first time in three years that it was able to be held in person due to the pandemic. In 2020, nine adoptions were finalized. In 2021, there were 19 adoptions. In 2022, 22 children found permanent homes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

New ice skating and snow tubing comes to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are introducing a new ice skating rink and snow tubing hill at their annual Light the Knight holiday festival at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Running from Nov. 23 through Jan. 6, the annual holiday festival also features a holiday market, light show,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Ghosts, Pirates, And Rum Fun Coming To Charlotte

I’m going to be one hundred percent honest here. When I first saw an internet ad for “Pirate fun coming to Charlotte.” I rolled my eyes. All I could think about is Myrtle Beach. Our best friends have a condo there near the “Pirates Voyage Dinner and Show” facility. NOTHING, and I mean NOTHING, screams “tourist” like going to that show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS gets ready to restart some express bus routes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System will restart three express bus routes next week. The routes were discontinued during the pandemic. CATS goal is to get you from destination A to destination B, but lately, that hasn't always been the case. “Before the pandemic, everything was always...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cookie Cakes Have Arrived In Charlotte

Alright, kids, it’s time to be on your best behavior. Now that the Christmas season has officially begun, you’re about to have a visitor in your home. Make room for the Elf on the Shelf!. Scout Elves typically begin arriving from the North Pole to join their families...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Winterize That Lawn

CHARLOTTE – If you’re looking for a lush lawn year-round, consistent care is key. One essential part of this preparation is winterizing. Winterizing a lawn is most important for cool-season grasses – such as bluegrass or fescue – that do most of their growing in fall. Warm-season grasses will still need to be cleared and mowed, but the fertilizing step typically can be left till the following spring. These simple steps will help your lawn over the winter and you’ll be rewarded in the coming spring.
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
power98fm.com

Holiday Pop Up Events Happening Across the Carolinas

Looking to celebrate the holidays in South Carolina this year? There are tons of pop-up events happening throughout the holidays and what better way to celebrate than to attend? Tis’ the season to celebrate and have fun with friends and family! So, lucky for you we are looking to find and share tons of celebrations for you to enjoy. Eater Carolinas has a list of fun festive holiday pop-up events happening across the Carolinas. Check out some of these events and start planning!
CHARLOTTE, NC

