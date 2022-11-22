All these PS5 games are under £15 in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you've got a PlayStation 5 and are looking for games to play this winter that won't cost the usual £70 per disc (or download) then Amazon's Black Friday sale is well worth a look. That's because it has a bunch of PS5 titles for cheap-as-you-like prices for £15 and under.

The games on offer include the top-tier versus fighter Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the super story-driven Life Is Strange: True Colors, Rainbow Six: Extraction , Immortals: Fenyx Rising , among plenty more.

And if you're feeling a little more flush, then I've already highlighted the Best PS5 Black Friday games-only deals , which include titles such as Elden Ring for £39.85 or Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales for under £35. Too much? I've curated the best of the sub-£15 bunch below to save you scrolling through pages on Amazon.

Alan Wake Remastered: was £24.99 , now £12.98 on Amazon

It's a classic for a reason. And now it's priced so you have no excuse not to experience it. The PS5 'Remaster' brings the action-adventure survival game up to date, your goal to help novelist, that's Alan Wake, but of course, to unravel the mystery of his wife's disappearance... View Deal

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: was £24.99 , now £13.47 on Amazon

This super discount will see fighting game fans shout "GET OVER 'ERE! (and into my shopping basket)", as bloody (like really bloody) versus fighter Mortal Kombat 11 falls to a new low price. The Ultimate edition comes with all DLC, too. View Deal

Life Is Strange: True Colors: was £24.95 , now £14.99 at Amazon

This beautiful story-driven game, the sequel to a staggeringly original, um, original, is an ideal playthrough for those who like psychological drama. Wildly underrated in my book this one. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was £19.85 , now £14.99 at Amazon

This shooter action-adventure is a must for any Star Wars fan. First released in 2019, the PS5 revamp plugs into the system's greater graphical abilities to deliver an even stronger experience. View Deal

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition: was £34.99 , now £15.26 at Amazon

The Japanese hack-n-slash adventure has a massive cult following and for those who love the franchise this is a clear five-star game. I know it's infuriatingly 26p over my promised price point, but c'mon, let me off. View Deal

Deathloop: was £69.99 , now £15.99 at Amazon

I had to do a double-take when I first saw this price tag. Ok, I know it's 99p over, so slap my wrist. But as one of the best new-gen titles to launch in the last year, Deathloop's infectious gameplay is a must-have for such a low price. View Deal