Seattle, WA

KEPR

Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools

Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

King County reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season

KING COUNTY, Wash. — An elementary school-aged child in King County died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. According to Seattle and King County's public health department, the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020 flu season. There have been previously reported adult flu deaths in Washington state already this flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
KEPR

FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Highline Public Schools looks for new solutions to clean air in classrooms

SEATTLE, Wash. — From healthy meals to physical activity, there is so much that goes into a good learning environment. One of the most important things children need is something they can't even see, and that's clean air. Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood, Interstate-5, and Sea-Tac International Airport all sit...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
TACOMA, WA
KEPR

Weather brings rough start to holiday travel this week

Tri-Cities Wash. — As we get closer to the holidays, winter weather is at the forefront of travelers minds. Today with freezing rain in our area, as well as snow in the passes, we talked to a local WSDOT Spokesperson to see some of the ways they keep drivers safe during rough weather.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KEPR

EB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours long closure

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reopened the eastbound lanes over I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Cars with traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. The lanes were closed after multiple collisions, according to WSDOT. There is snow, slush, and ice on the road,...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KEPR

Bellevue teachers say no to school resource officers with a formal resolution

SEATTLE, Wash. — The debate over bringing school resource officers back on campus, following a deadly shooting at a Seattle high school earlier this month, is now dividing some communities. The Bellevue Education Association, which represents teachers in that district, passed a formal resolution to let their stance on this issue be known.
BELLEVUE, WA
KEPR

Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder

AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
AUBURN, WA
KEPR

15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County

RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KING COUNTY, WA
KEPR

2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall

RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
RENTON, WA
KEPR

Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer

Jury selection began Monday morning in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. While jury selection began Monday, the court said Troyer may have COVID-19 after he had split test results. One of the rapid tests had a faint positive line, and a second test was negative. The judge ordered Troyer to get a PCR test to confirm the positive or negative result.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

