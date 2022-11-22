Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
KEPR
Millions proposed for mental health resources in Seattle schools
Seattle City Council proposed millions for the upcoming budget for more mental health resources and School-Based Health Centers for students in the wake of the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. The investment is a joint proposal from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda for a combined $4...
KEPR
Wednesday expected to be busiest Thanksgiving travel day at Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE — The busiest travel days of the year are here. Whether it’s by land, sea or air, hundreds of thousands are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday in western Washington this year. The number of people flying through Sea-Tac International Airport is nearing pre-pandemic levels, and...
KEPR
King County reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season
KING COUNTY, Wash. — An elementary school-aged child in King County died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. According to Seattle and King County's public health department, the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020 flu season. There have been previously reported adult flu deaths in Washington state already this flu season.
KEPR
FAA investigating more pilot reports of laser strikes near Sea-Tac Airport
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating accounts from flight crews in the Seattle area who reported being targeted by lasers. The FAA confirmed that pilots of three commercial flights reported laser strikes in the last week. Two reports occurred on Friday, Nov. 18, when flight...
KEPR
Highline Public Schools looks for new solutions to clean air in classrooms
SEATTLE, Wash. — From healthy meals to physical activity, there is so much that goes into a good learning environment. One of the most important things children need is something they can't even see, and that's clean air. Seattle's Industrial District neighborhood, Interstate-5, and Sea-Tac International Airport all sit...
KEPR
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
KEPR
State patrol asks public for help finding Tacoma hit-and-run suspect
TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help finding a suspect who drove off after crashing into another driver on Nov. 11 in Tacoma. According to WSP, the hit-and-run suspect crashed into a 63-year-old Tacoma man, seriously injuring him, before fleeing. The Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound I-5 approaching the exit for I-705 around noon.
KEPR
Weather brings rough start to holiday travel this week
Tri-Cities Wash. — As we get closer to the holidays, winter weather is at the forefront of travelers minds. Today with freezing rain in our area, as well as snow in the passes, we talked to a local WSDOT Spokesperson to see some of the ways they keep drivers safe during rough weather.
KEPR
EB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours long closure
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reopened the eastbound lanes over I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Cars with traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited. The lanes were closed after multiple collisions, according to WSDOT. There is snow, slush, and ice on the road,...
KEPR
Bellevue teachers say no to school resource officers with a formal resolution
SEATTLE, Wash. — The debate over bringing school resource officers back on campus, following a deadly shooting at a Seattle high school earlier this month, is now dividing some communities. The Bellevue Education Association, which represents teachers in that district, passed a formal resolution to let their stance on this issue be known.
KEPR
Fake school threats cause lockdowns at several western Washington schools
WASHINGTON — At least five schools in western Washington ended up on lockdown Tuesday morning, due to "swatting" threats. A swatting threat is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence, which is against the law to do. In one of the...
KEPR
Trailer fire in Auburn believed to be cover up for murder
AUBURN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office said they believe that a person found dead in a trailer fire in Auburn last week was killed before the fire. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 17. The trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived a person was found dead inside the trailer after the fire was extinguished.
KEPR
15-year-old charged in connection to multiple armed robberies in King County
RENTON, Wash. — The 15-year-old arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies has been charged with attempted robbery, as well as other crimes, according to officials. The 15-year-old was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to documents released Tuesday from the King County Prosecutor's Office.
KEPR
2 people found dead with gunshot wounds outside Renton shopping mall
RENTON, Wash. — Two men were shot dead in a busy Renton shopping mall in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide Monday afternoon. According to Renton Police, witnesses report a person shot another person in the street around 3:00 p.m. on 10th Street in The Landing at Renton shopping center. Police say the witnesses said the shooter took their own life.
KEPR
Midair breakup led to fatal Snohomish County plane crash, NTSB says
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Monday they believe the right wing separated in midair from a plane that crashed in Snohomish County last week. The four people who were killed in the crash were part of a test team from Seattle-based...
KEPR
Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
Jury selection began Monday morning in the criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. While jury selection began Monday, the court said Troyer may have COVID-19 after he had split test results. One of the rapid tests had a faint positive line, and a second test was negative. The judge ordered Troyer to get a PCR test to confirm the positive or negative result.
KEPR
One Week Left: What's the College Football Bowl picture for Washington & Washington State
So the Apple Cup always means just about everything to Washington and Washington State fans and alumni. But, there's even more on the line than pride and bragging rights this year. Specifically, that applies to the Huskies, with a 9-2 record (6-2 in Pac-12 play), they can make it to...
KEPR
Huskies Football Coach Kalen DeBoer earns contract extension ahead of Apple Cup showdown
Just 11 games into his tenure as Huskies Head Football Coach, Kalen DeBoer has earned a contract extension. The Washington Huskies announced Tuesday that Kalen DeBoer signed a new deal to keep him in Seattle through the 2028 season. DeBoer took over a team that went 4-8 in 2021 and...
Comments / 0