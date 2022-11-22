Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
Related
drexeldragons.com
Dragons Conclude Gulf Coast Showcase Against Indiana State on Wednesday
ESTERO, Fla. - Drexel wraps up its trip to Florida on Wednesday evening when the Dragons face Indiana State in the consolation game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Both teams suffered close losses on Tuesday. The game will begin at 5 p.m. in Hertz Arena. The 2022-23 men's basketball season is presented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker's Local 98.
drexeldragons.com
Dragons Fall to Indiana State, 85-81
ESTERO, Fla. - Despite a solid offensive effort, the Drexel men's basketball team fell to Indiana State, 85-81, in the consolation game at the Gulf Coast Showcase. All five Dragons scored in double figures, led by Lamar Oden, Jr.'s 16 points. Drexel will head back to Philadelphia with a 3-3 record. The Sycamores improved to 5-1. Indiana State took a five-point lead to intermission and kept it at a two-possession game for the first 12 minutes of the half. Drexel's Justin Moore, who had a career-high 13 points, scored on a runner in the lane with 7:51 to go to cut ISU's lead to 64-61. The Sycamores answered with a 3-point play by Cameron Henry to extend the lead to six. Drexel would hang around and battle the rest of the night, but just wasn't able to get the lead back down to three points.
247Sports
How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Lafayette on Black Friday
Penn State returns from a brief holiday break to take on Lafayette at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and can only be seen on BTN+. Penn State is 5-1 under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are coming...
WVU Accepts Invite to Fort Myers Tip-Off
The four-team Beach Division field of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off was announced today, featuring four power conference programs that are set to compete for early-season bragging rights next November. SMU, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin make up the four-team Beach Division of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Fort...
Naples, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dunbar High School football team will have a game with Naples High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Four Southwest Florida football teams vying for regional titles
Football fans in Southwest Florida could witness one of the biggest nights in local history on Friday. Four teams in Collier and Lee counties remain alive in the FHSAA high school football playoffs. They're playing in three separate regional final games (one is an all-area showdown), meaning ...
glensidelocal.com
Pat Manzi, longtime McDevitt football coach, inducted into MontCo Coaches Hall of Fame
Legendary Bishop McDevitt football coach Pat Manzi was recently inducted into the Montgomery County Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Manzi was the lone inductee into McDevitt’s Football Hall of Fame in 2016, the same year he announced his retirement after 33 seasons. He won Catholic League championships in 1986, 1987, and 1999 (Blue Division) as well as the Class A City Title in 2015.
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Two students attend Presidents’ Round Table’s Men of Color Student Leadership Institute
ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Wrease Jr. with students Tadiwanashe “Antony” Tuwacha and Zahkee Hawkins in Pittsburgh. (Photo/ DCCC) Two Delaware County Community College students recently attended a four-day leadership program in Pittsburgh hosted by the Presidents’ Round Table (PRT), a group consisting of African American chief executive officers of U.S. community colleges. The PRT is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, a national association that represents and advocates for nearly 1,200 associate degree-granting institutions enrolling more than 12 million students — almost half of all U.S. undergraduates.
hwy.co
Everything You Need to Know About Alapocas Run State Park in Delaware
Wilmington, Del., is the largest city in the First State, with over 70,000 residents. It was built on the settlement of Kristinehamn, the first Swedish settlement in North America. Today, it’s home to numerous art galleries, museums, gardens, and festivals. But an oasis in the middle of this bustling city is at Alapocas Run State Park, DE.
Stormin’ Norman gives away 1,400 turkeys, passes baton
After giving away 250,000 Thanksgiving turkeys over 40 years, Stormin’ Norman Oliver is passing the baton to DETV president and founder Ivan Thomas. Oliver — a locally-famed civic leader affectionately dubbed Stormin’ Norman — announced the 2022 Turkey Drive would be his last before distributing more than 1,400 turkeys to Wilmington residents Tuesday. “God just moved me to do it,” ... Read More
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
hwy.co
Why You Should Choo-Choo-Choose the Wilmington Western Railroad
If you’re a fan of learning about or riding trains, the Wilmington Western Railroad in DE is one you won’t want to miss. It’s an opportunity for young and old to learn about and experience a railroad with a rich history. The Wilmington Western Railroad is one of the leading tourist attractions in Delaware.
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Dave Portnoy.Photo byOne Bite Pizza Reviews. Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
In the late 1800s, a senator from Louisville, General John S. Williams, was searching for paradise. Alongside the owner of the Louisville Courier-Journal, Walter Haldeman, he chartered a boat and sailed down the coast looking for a place to start a new city. They came across miles of pristine beaches, and just beyond the beaches, they discovered a bay. Paradise had been found.
businessobserverfl.com
Developer pays $7 million for Fort Myers Beach hotel
The Carousel Beach Inn on South Fort Myers Beach has sold to a Chicago developer who will use the property to complete a luxury residential development already under construction. According to Lee County property records, the hotel sold for $7 million to Carousel Beach Redevelopment, a subsidiary of the Dublin...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | After 40 years leading Thanksgiving giveaway, Stormin' Norman Oliver passes the turkey torch
Up to 100,000 people - many of them senior citizens and families in need - have been fed a Thanksgiving dinner over four decades of the Stormin' Norman Oliver Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. Tuesday's visit to about a dozen senior high-rises was the last one led by the former City Council...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station
The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The employee did not comply and ran out of the store. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any money or property and was seen traveling in a light-colored sedan westbound on Route 273. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Five arrested in alleged Atlantic City drug deals
Five people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday in Atlantic City, including two with outstanding drug cases. A surveillance operation in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue resulted in the seizure of about 140 grams of heroin, three grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in cash, police said.
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot to death at Delaware home on Thanksgiving Day
DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating the murder of a man early on the morning of Thanksgiving, police say. According to authorities, around 3:42 a.m., police received a call for a shooting at a residence on Forest Creek Drive and responding officers found 29-year-old Walter Pereira lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0