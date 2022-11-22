Jury convicts WA man of strangling ex-wife and setting her body on fire

Read full article on original website
Spokane jury finds Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering ex-wife in 2020
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County jury reached a verdict Monday and found Yasir Darraji guilty of murdering his ex-wife in January 2020. Darraji was accused of strangling his ex-wife before placing her body in her car and setting it on fire. The murder trial for Darraji lasted about three weeks. Then, the jury spent Thursday afternoon and Monday morning deliberating before reaching a verdict.
Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
KHQ Right Now
Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
Chronicle
Washington Man Whose Toddler Died From Fentanyl Exposure Sentenced to Prison
A 32-year-old man was sentenced last week to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 1/2 years of probation after some fentanyl that he intended to deliver instead killed his 17-month-old daughter. As part of a plea agreement, Frank R. Marusic pleaded guilty Thursday to controlled substance — homicide and...
eastidahonews.com
North Idaho man pleads guilty to murder after cannibalism charge dropped earlier this year
SANDPOINT (The Spokesman-Review) — A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to...
KHQ Right Now
Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains closed...
Fugitive with California gang ties arrested after traffic stop in North Idaho
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant for murder, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Richie W....
bonnersferryherald.com
Rape case moves to district court
BONNERS FERRY — A Sandpoint man has been charged with forcible rape of a minor under the age of 16. Brandon M. Watterson, 40, is being charged for an alleged incident involving a teenage victim that took place in November or December 2019. A preliminary hearing was reset because...
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
CBS Austin
'Violent attack': Police continue search for suspect in stabbing deaths of Idaho students
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Behavioral Analysis Unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for the suspect accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho over a week ago. The victims were discovered dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho last Sunday...
KLEWTV
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
KXLY
Bellevue officer who grew up in Spokane dies in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after getting injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 34. Bellevue Police announced Jackson’s passing on social media. “We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out...
Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud
EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
‘Why has it taken this long?’: Spokane city, county officials give updates on Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash.– November 15th, a week after Spokane city and county leaders hoped to clear out Camp Hope, more than 400 people are still living at the camp. Local officials are now talking about getting the state, and non-profit organizations joined in transitioning people out of the camp soon. “This shouldn’t take decades, years, or months, but weeks to get...
FOX 28 Spokane
Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
KHQ Right Now
FOUND: 67-year-old endangered man missing in Spokane
Spokane Police Department announced just before midnight that the missing 67-year-old man was found "safe and cold" by a SPD sergeant near Sharp and Hamilton. Junior was quite cold, but unharmed, and police say he's back safe at home. Last updated on Nov. 21 at 12:20 a.m. From Spokane Police...
Two Injured in Wednesday Head-On Collision in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Idaho Street and 19th Avenue in Post Falls. Police say the driver of a Mazda pickup truck was driving southbound on Idaho Street and crossed into the northbound...
inlander.com
I Saw You
JUTA DEAR: I jumpstarted your car in Super 1 parking lot, months ago. Then I lost your phone #. Please contact me, Ellie, 509-624-9295. xox. THANX: Thank you to the good-looking older woman who gave a ride to my kitty and me as we were on the way to the vet in Mead. I often think of your kindness. Again, thank you.
Two deaths reported in a trailer fire at Bonner County
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — A trailer fire in Priest River left two people dead on Monday morning. At around 1:15 a.m. on November 20, the Priest River Police Department (PRPD) received a call about a structure fire at West Beardmore Avenue. When police arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed in flames.
