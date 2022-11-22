Read full article on original website
Activision relents, will give double XP tokens to Modern Warfare 2 players who missed the fine print
There's been some "confusion" about who was supposed to get the bonuses, so everyone's getting them.
Forget other players, Warzone 2 DMZ fans are getting wrecked by "Terminator" NPCs
Players can't decide if the Warzone 2 DMZ AI needs nerfing
Modern Warfare 2 players perplexed by “misleading” nerf to armor piercing rounds
Armor piercing rounds should theoretically pierce armor, but Modern Warfare 2’s latest update removed the damage multiplier against armored opponents, perplexing players. Modern Warfare 2’s November 22 update made UI improvements, fixed the CDL ruleset, and implemented crucial bug fixes. CoD expert Xclusive Ace revealed the Season 1...
Season 13 double jungle strat is breaking League of Legends
A double jungle strat that takes advantage of a bug with the new jungle items has been taking over solo queue in both Korea and China, with mid laners often running Smite to gain a huge advantage. The jungle changes implemented in patch 12.22 have had some mixed reception, and...
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Before becoming a Call of Duty sequel factory, Treyarch made experimental 1998 action game Die By the Sword
We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad.
Best team for the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition in Pokemon Go
The Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving trainers a brand new challenge with only a limited pool of Pokemon to choose from. With the Season of Light drawing to a close after three months of exploring and catching, the Pokemon Go Battle League is celebrating by launching a Season of Light Edition of the classic Catch Cup format.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
Warzone 2 player outplays bounty hunter by driving into the ocean
A Call of Duty: Warzone 2 player escaped a bounty hunter by driving a truck underwater and surviving long enough to return to land. Infinity Ward reintroduced swimming mechanics to Call of Duty in the recently released Modern Warfare 2. Ahead of the title’s launch, the developer assured players the feature would appear in Warzone 2.0, as well.
Overwatch 2 producer updates fans on PvE story mode & new features in development
Overwatch 2’s Executive Producer has shared some unfortunate news about the upcoming PvE story campaign alongside exciting new features planned for 2023. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been mixed. While the gameplay has benefited immensely by the switch to 5v5, the Battle Pass, skin prices, and botched ranked system have left players feeling frustrated.
Aceu explains why he’s not playing “dead” Apex Legends Ranked in Season 15
Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn has slammed Apex Legends’ “dead” Ranked mode and revealed he isn’t going to play it in Season 15. While most of the Apex Legends community prefers pubs for a more casual experience, some players want to take the competitive element to the next level.
That didn’t take long: Dr Disrespect is already furious about one ‘awful’ Warzone 2 feature
Warzone 2 has barely been out for more than a day, and Dr Disrespect has already found something he doesn’t like about it—the loot system, or rather, the “loot experience,” as he called it. It soured his excitement almost immediately. “I don’t know what the fuck...
GTA 5 Online’s terrible potholes are now saving players’ lives
Potholes have long caused problems in GTA Online, yet one player recently found that the game’s broken roads sometimes have their uses. The roads that make up the map for Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online aren’t the greatest. In fact, they’ve proven so troublesome over the years that PC modders have gone out of their way to create improved roads.
Twitch streamer Forsen claims Warzone 2 has ruined his PC
During its launch, Warzone 2 suffered from shaky server stability, and Twitch streamer Forsen received a healthy dose of PC problems while playing himself. Warzone 2 has seen its fair share of bugs and glitches since its launch on November 16. Players could not invite their friends to matches, died instantly in the Gulag, and fell through the map floor mid-match.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Mass Outbreaks: Shiny Hunting, outbreak odds, chaining & spawn rates
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can hunt specific species using the Mass Outbreak feature that was introduced in Gen 8’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Here is how it works in the Paldea region. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of ways to catch Pokemon in Gen 8’s Paldea region....
Warzone 2 dual-wield pistols are completely breaking parachutes
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have found that dual-wielding pistols results in a disastrous situation when trying to use parachutes. Rocking dual pistols in Warzone has been all the rage for quite some time. However, it became a problem a few months ago when users uncovered an “overpowered” Akimbo pistol loadout.
Warzone 2 players demand sniper buffs to fix underpowered rifles
Warzone 2.0 has been out for some time now, and one key complaint that many players have had is around sniper rifles, demanding they be buffed to make them more viable in the battle royale sequel. Since Warzone 2 dropped on November 16, players have spent a lot of time...
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Warzone 2 XP exploit has players reaching max level in one match
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for just under a week, and it's fair to say the free-to-play battle royale has had some... teething problems. This was to be expected, of course. It's why Activision made the decision to temporarily take Call Of Duty: Warzone offline - so it could properly address any issues with Warzone 2.0 and get them fixed sooner rather than later.
