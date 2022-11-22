Read full article on original website
Lynch: Tiger Woods’ $15 million bonus was a bargain — the PGA Tour owes him so much more
The only shared commonality between Jay Monahan and Charles Dickens — other than both debuting to American audiences in Boston — is that each created a PIP that inspired great expectations among the lower orders. Dickens’ ‘Pip’ was the protagonist of his exquisite 1861 novel; Monahan’s is more prosaic: the Player Impact Program, his widely-criticized plan to reward those players who most impact the PGA Tour’s business.
Phil Mickelson’s LIV Golf connection leads to harsh reality that will catch Tiger Woods’ attention
“The Match” has emerged as one of golf’s most popular events over the past few years. It is an event that pairs two sets of players against one another, and it has even featured athletes from other sports. However, Phil Mickelson will reportedly no longer be involved due to his connection with LIV Golf, per James Colgan.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Greg Norman will NOT want to hear Adam Scott's PGA Tour comments!
LIV Golf target Adam Scott has seemingly shut the door on a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in 2023 after heaping praise on the new PGA Tour schedule. In an interview with Eurosport during this week's Australian PGA Championship, Scott, now 42, has revealed he will be basing himself primarily in the United States next year in a bid to "compete seriously" on the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith nearly in TEARS as he dedicates Aussie PGA win to special person
Cameron Smith dedicated his third Australian PGA Championship victory to his grandmother Carol after admitting he didn't believe he "had it in him" to win this week. Smith held back tears after the final round at Royal Queensland. His victory was his fifth individual title in 2022, the highlight of course coming at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews where he ensured Rory McIlroy's major drought continued.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says
The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
Popculture
Tiger Woods Shares Good News About His Golf Future
It looks like Tiger Woods will play in more tournaments shortly. According to the Associated Press, the golf legend will compete in the PNC Championship next month with his son Charlie. The duo competed in the tournament last year and finished in second place behind Jon Daly and his son. The 2022 PNC Championship will take place from Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando and air on NBC.
Tiger Woods, son Charlie announced as participants in 2022 PNC Championship
Last year at the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods played his first competitive golf since his accident in February that nearly took his life. Since then, Tiger has played golf a handful of times, including three majors this year, but he hasn’t been seen much in the public eye since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
From the three-minute lost ball to posting a score, these are some of golf's "optional" rules.
Golf.com
DP World Tour pro hit an unexplainable shot at Joburg Open. Then the leader quickly outdid him
Tour pros don’t hit shanks often, but when they do, it’s a little relieving to know the best in the world can hit ugly ones, too. And it makes us couch caddies feel even better about ourselves when it happens twice on the same hole. Such was the...
