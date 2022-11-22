ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Purdue in PK Legacy Championship Game

Duke Basketball is in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, facing off against Purdue after knocking off Oregon State and Xavier in back-to-back games over Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The Boilermakers took down Gonzaga in the other semifinals game on Friday afternoon to setup the eighth matchup between the two programs.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game

North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Chris Oats inspires Kentucky team with return for Senior Day

Kentucky topped rival Louisville 23-16 on Saturday, but truth be told, the team may have scored its biggest win when Chris Oats returned for Senior Day on Saturday. Oats, a former four-star recruit, has been sidelined since May, 2020 after suffering a stroke during the COVID lock down while home in Cincinnati. He continues rehabilitation and made his way onto the Kroger Field turf Saturday via a wheelchair.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

