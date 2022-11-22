Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
How to Watch: Duke vs Purdue in PK Legacy Championship Game
Duke Basketball is in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament, facing off against Purdue after knocking off Oregon State and Xavier in back-to-back games over Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The Boilermakers took down Gonzaga in the other semifinals game on Friday afternoon to setup the eighth matchup between the two programs.
Calling the Schoetts: NCSU Recap, Looking Ahead to ACC Championship Game
North Carolina lost its second game in a row, falling to rival N.C. State, 30-27, in double overtime on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels finished the 2022 regular season 9-3 and closed the regular season with two conference losses at home. UNC will face Clemson in the ACC Championship game on Saturday at 8 p.m. On "Calling the Schoetts" presented by Blue Shark Vodka, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin dive into the loss to N.C. State, what went wrong for the Tar Heels, and the takeaways from the disappointing end to the regular season.
Looking ahead to 2023 Wake Forest Football Schedule
We’ll find out the bowl designation for the Deacs a week from today, while we’re also in a solid month-long process of roster uncertainty. Here’s some.
Louisville RB Trevion Cooley entering NCAA transfer portal
Louisville running back Trevion Cooley has announced his decision to place his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The sophomore has not played since UofL's win over Wake Forest on Oct. 29. He hasn't been on the UofL depth chart or online roster for the last weeks of the season.
247Sports
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Chris Oats inspires Kentucky team with return for Senior Day
Kentucky topped rival Louisville 23-16 on Saturday, but truth be told, the team may have scored its biggest win when Chris Oats returned for Senior Day on Saturday. Oats, a former four-star recruit, has been sidelined since May, 2020 after suffering a stroke during the COVID lock down while home in Cincinnati. He continues rehabilitation and made his way onto the Kroger Field turf Saturday via a wheelchair.
Former Atlanta police chief leaving Louisville’s department
Former Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields is stepping down from her position at the helm Louisville’s police department ...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
WLKY.com
1,700 ballots possibly counted incorrectly in Clark County, could change outcome of race
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — The vote totals in at least one close race in southern Indiana could change. Right now, Republican Scott Hawkins leads democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes in House District 71. But there was an issue with the memory stick used to report votes in Clark County.
wdrb.com
6 from Louisville federally indicted for long-term meth trafficking conspiracy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six men and women were charged for participating in a long-term drug trafficking conspiracy after a federal jury returned an indictment Nov. 2. According to court documents, Dion Brown, 29, Raheem Richardson, 30, Jamesha Hickman, 29, Demeeko Johnson, 28, Tyrece Clark, 29, and Hubert Brown, 51, all conspired to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
