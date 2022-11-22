ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
greenvillejournal.com

A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings

One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition

The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
GREENVILLE, SC
Newberry Observer

Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
NEWBERRY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

AC Hotel Spartanburg takes art-in-hotels trend to a new level

It’s no accident that, when guests enter the lobby of the AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, they may feel as though they’re entering a museum. Sightlines are open and expansive, the eye naturally drawn to the artwork on the milled walls and the sculptures tucked in various corners or suspended from the ceiling.
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving

The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Why this Greenville tech company sees agriculture as the future

Matthew Sanford grew up wondering how the food system worked. No one in his family is in the industry, so he explored his curiosity. “I had recognized the agriculture industry has its challenges and many inefficiencies,” he said. It was a time when farmers’ markets were starting to boom...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greer trail project gets boost from SC Ports Authority

A trail project in Greer recently got a boost from the South Carolina Ports Authority. Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin presented a $50,000 check during a recent news conference announcing an expansion of Inland Port Greer, which will go toward the construction of the proposed Wards Creek Trail.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire

COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
COWPENS, SC
106.3 WORD

Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel

The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
