Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
A walk to remember: The history of Main Street’s buildings
One of the most attractive and endearing aspects of Greenville’s downtown is the look and feel of its Main Street. In the wake of Mayor Max Heller’s campaign to transform it into a more European aesthetic with its tree canopy, wide sidewalks and fewer lanes for cars, visitors and locals alike have flocked to enjoy its charm. The continued presence of many of the city’s old buildings provide a key component to the experience that so many enjoy. A mix of new and old gives a character that welcomes people of different generations. A photographic journey down Main Street gives us a glimpse of the evolution and heritage of the heart of our city.
greenvillejournal.com
Two Greenville children win top prizes in Omni Grove Park Inn’s Gingerbread House Competition
The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville announced Nov. 22 that Ella and Maisy Frahler of Greenville won top prizes in the 30th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Ella Frahler’s “Workbench of a Sewing Elf” won third place in the Youth category, while Maisy Frahler’s “Christmas Morning Paper Dolls” won first place in the Child category.
Christmas cheer in downtown Newberry
NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry was filled with holiday cheer last Friday as the City of Newberry hosted its annual Christmas Tree Lighting event. Hundreds of people filled town square to appreciate the lighting of the 20-foot Fraser Fir, brought to town by Willingham & Son’s Building Supply. The...
greenvillejournal.com
AC Hotel Spartanburg takes art-in-hotels trend to a new level
It’s no accident that, when guests enter the lobby of the AC Hotel by Marriott Spartanburg, they may feel as though they’re entering a museum. Sightlines are open and expansive, the eye naturally drawn to the artwork on the milled walls and the sculptures tucked in various corners or suspended from the ceiling.
FOX Carolina
‘We own it’: Former plantation, Clevedale offers ‘feast for modern pilgrims’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County has grown by approximately 18% over the last decade. And similar double-digit growth has happened in Greenville County, attracting not only new industries, but people. Some who are rethinking Thanksgiving celebrations. Executive chef William McClellan is feeling the pressure on deadline. “You’ve got...
Small Business Saturday deals across the Upstate
A holiday shopping tradition that started back in 2010, is growing more popular than ever.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175 turkey and ham donations since Monday, they are looking to serve 2,000 people on Thanksgiving this year. They are also able to implement new ideas, like carry-out meals. Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preparing for Thanksgiving. The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen says after receiving 175...
gsabusiness.com
Why this Greenville tech company sees agriculture as the future
Matthew Sanford grew up wondering how the food system worked. No one in his family is in the industry, so he explored his curiosity. “I had recognized the agriculture industry has its challenges and many inefficiencies,” he said. It was a time when farmers’ markets were starting to boom...
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
WYFF4.com
Upstate dry cleaning company steps in to help recover clothes for customers
MAULDIN, S.C. — After a chaotic dayon Nov. 18 at One Price Dry Cleaning, customers were left with more questions than answers. The building owner told customers and Mauldin PD that the business owner had recently been evicted. On Friday, Mauldin Police told customers that they would have to...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
WYFF4.com
Upstate foundation receives $8 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate foundation received an $8 million donation from a billionaire philanthropist. The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg was established more than 25 years ago to improve the health and wellness of Spartanburg County. So far, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in...
gsabusiness.com
Greer trail project gets boost from SC Ports Authority
A trail project in Greer recently got a boost from the South Carolina Ports Authority. Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin presented a $50,000 check during a recent news conference announcing an expansion of Inland Port Greer, which will go toward the construction of the proposed Wards Creek Trail.
Upstate veterans home in need of more direct care staff
A home for our nation's heroes is in need of more nurses and CNAs.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church set to officially reopen nearly 2 years after fire
COWPENS, S.C. — An Upstate church is set to officially reopen nearly two years after a fire destroyed its sanctuary. On Dec. 26, 2020, flames engulfed Cowpens First Baptist in downtown Cowpens. In the days, weeks and months that followed, the community and churches stepped in to help the...
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
First Responder Friday: Trinity Fire Department
Matthew Tinsley knew at a young age that he wanted to be a firefighter.
Simpsonville leaders shut down residential road, work to improve downtown traffic flow
Simpsonville leaders said they’re working to improve the flow of traffic through the city and they’re closing a popular residential road on Wednesday.
‘It’s been challenging,’ Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.
WYFF4.com
Upstate tactical training facility raise concerns among community members following machine gun event
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A tactical training facility in Laurens County has residents on edge and calling for county leaders to step in. "It's like we’re being held hostage inside our homes and not allowed to enjoy our property," resident Julia Daniel said. "We are fixing everything we...
Comments / 0