columbusnews-report.com
Former CNC standouts earn All-MIAA honors
Former CNC League standouts, P.J. Sarwinski, Galena, and Brandon Mlekus, Frontenac, were named to the 2022 All-MIAAFirstTeam following a vote of the conference coaches, Tuesday. Sarwinski, a graduate linebacker, 2021 NCAA Division II All-American, and All-MIAA Honorable Mention, has made a teamleading 74 tackles (39 solo) with 10 tackles-for-loss, three quarterback sacks and four pass breakups. …
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin HS student scores perfect ACT
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin High School Junior earned a perfect ACT score of 36. Aidan Koch has been a student of Joplin since kindergarten and credits his achievement to preparation, a positive mental attitude, and the continuous support of his teachers. “Almost every teacher I’ve had at JHS...
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus Youth Soccer 9-10 year-old champions
Crossland Construction Company coached by Columbus Unified High School Students, Grace Noel and Mady Garcia won the nine and ten year-old division in the Columbus Youth Soccer League. The league played their final games and passes out medals and trophies in late October. Team members are: Lydan Atkinson, Neaveh Doherty, Tymber Newberry, Tyler Kirk, Roland Lloyd, and Hunter Shultz.
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar preps for Big 8 rematch with Seneca in state semifinals
LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers will host Big 8 rival Seneca in the Missouri Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 heading into the weekend. Seneca was the only team that was able to beat Lamar in the regular season – topping the Tigers 36-33 all the way back in week four.
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland student dies
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland child died after falling ill, Fairland School Superintendent Jerry Johnson announced Tuesday. The child, an early childhood student, died on Monday, he said. “The student developed difficulty breathing and a temperature,” Johnson said. All parents of the students in that grade level have...
columbusnews-report.com
Holmes earns Eagle Scout honor
25 Years Ago November 20 – 26, 1997 An Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at the Columbus United Methodist Church for David Holmes, son of Ron and Kay Holmes of Columbus. This is the first Eagle Court of Honor for Troop 74 since the scouting program was reinstated locally in the 1980’s. Mike’s Collison Center, 321 South Magnolia, purchased a new tow truck and now offers complete towing…
What’s a bike bus? 11 Joplin elementary students show us
Eleven elementary-aged students ditch the car and bus rides to school and ride their bikes instead. Check it out!
columbusnews-report.com
Local duo heads to bass championship
A team of fishermen from the Columbus area have qualified for the 2022 Bassmaster Team Championship on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina. Columbus Bass Club Team of the Year Levi Snow and Lee Snow qualified for the event. Ben Hodgson will be filling in for Lee Snow in South Carolina due to event age restrictions. The team championship starts December 7. The winners of the Bassmaster Team…
columbusnews-report.com
Theresa Shipman, 70, Columbus
Theresa Shipman, 70 of Columbus, died Saturday November 19, 2022, at the Medicalodge in Columbus following a long illness. Born April 17, 1952 in Pittsburg, Theresa was the daughter of Andrew and Beatrice (Prosniker) Ashbacher. They preceded her in death. Theresa was also preceded in death by a brother Steven Ashbacher and sister Emma Lewis. Theresa and Jeffery Shipman were united in marriage…
fourstateshomepage.com
INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital employees honored
MIAMI, Okla. – Two Ottawa County hospital employees were honored for their extraordinary and compassionate care offered to patients. Kiera Robinson, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Emergency Department nurse, was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. Ray Espy, a paramedic, was honored with the hospital’s Sunflower Award.
360grandlake.com
Grove Chamber announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshals
The Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce Phil and Wanda Endicott as the 2022 Grove Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Grand Marshals. The Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Fairytale Christmas”.
columbusnews-report.com
New primary care doctor at Girard Medical Center
A new Primary Care Physician, Katrina Burke, MD, has joined the Girard Medical Center (GMC) Family. Starting November 21, Dr. Burke will be under the Girard Medical Center umbrella as Girard Medical Center of Fort Scott and will continue seeing patients at her current clinic location at 109 S Main St. in Fort Scott. Dr. Burke and all her staff will be staying on, including nurse practitioner…
columbusnews-report.com
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
kggfradio.com
Thanksgiving Trash Schedules and Closings
Several area trash collection days are changing because of Thanksgiving this week. In Coffeyville, trash scheduled to be picked up Thursday will be collected on Friday. Friday pickups will be moved to Saturday. The tree dump will also be closed Thursday and Friday. In Independence, Thursday trash pickups have been...
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada pastor stepping to up serve city’s homeless
NEVADA, Mo. — For many of the homeless, Thanksgiving is just another day without food or shelter. But one homeless outreach service in Nevada is working to change that, not just on Thanksgiving, but for all 365 days of the year. Pine Street Baptist Church in Nevada is partnering with New Life Shelter, Inc. to make sure the region’s homeless population is cared for.
fourstateshomepage.com
During the holidays, be aware of these fire risks
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of you staying home this long holiday weekend, cooking, perhaps decorating, be aware of some risks. “My dad decided to make a big flat churro and plopped it in there, but apparently the steam will build inside the churro and it exploded so there was grease everywhere,” said Melia Bowen, Carthage.
U.S. 169 to open north of Chanute on Wednesday
KDOT officials say U.S. 169 is expected to open on November 23 to traffic between K-39 at Chanute and U.S. 54 at Iola.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
Kansas SRO arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
