FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
WBUR
Holiday shopping season kicks off amid a mixed economic outlook in Greater Boston
Lines of cars snaked through the parking lots at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Black Friday — the unofficial kick-off to holiday shopping. "It's our Super Bowl," said Jacqueline Fitzgerald, South Shore Plaza's marketing director. Local retail experts are expecting strong sales this holiday season despite the pressures...
WBUR
Celebrating some of our favorite conversations about music
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 25. Tiziana Dearing is our host. In the first installment of our new segment, "Sample This," Boston Music Award-winner and founder of the Boston Silk R&B party, DJ Real P, joins us for a crash course on sampling and where Boston fits into the picture.
WBUR
From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music
Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
WBUR
5 things to do this weekend, including a music photography exhibition and 'The Nutcracker'
After spending time at home with family over Thanksgiving, I’m always itching to get out of the house. If you’re like me and will be looking for a way to spend a little alone time this weekend, I’ve got your back. On Friday, the Greater Boston Stage Company will premiere its rendition of the classic tale “Little Women,” and the Boston Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker.” There’s also a new music photography exhibition at the Panopticon Gallery. If you want to stay in but still want to keep busy, the Boston Turkish Festival has an online photography exhibition showing through mid-December. Get details on everything going on this weekend below.
WBUR
From the 'Slutcracker' to 'The Nutcracker,' a guide to holiday dance and theater
Just as the last scraps of turkey are turned into sandwiches, and the Christmas lights twinkle by night on Boston Common, the theaters begin to glow with images of holiday cheer wrapped up in music and dance. A listing of performances—traditional or new, sacred or not—are offered below for your enjoyment.
WBUR
Need a pick me up? Here are 3 stories to make you smile this week
Editor's Note: This is a roundup of this week's moments of joy from WBUR's seasonal newsletter, The Pick Me Up. If you want a little bit of good news to help you get through the week and spread cheer this holiday season, sign up here. From a new dog-friendly bar...
WBUR
'Phenomenal Women': Highlights from a WBUR CitySpace conversation on women leaders
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 23. Tiziana Dearing is our host. In this special hour of Radio Boston, we bring you a conversation from the WBUR CitySpace series "Phenomenal Women," a series featuring in-depth conversations with women who have broken barriers in their fields. We speak to...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
