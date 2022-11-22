ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WBUR

Celebrating some of our favorite conversations about music

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 25. Tiziana Dearing is our host. In the first installment of our new segment, "Sample This," Boston Music Award-winner and founder of the Boston Silk R&B party, DJ Real P, joins us for a crash course on sampling and where Boston fits into the picture.
WBUR

From the newsroom: record store legend Skippy White's role in Boston soul music

Happy Thanksgiving! The Common team is off for the rest of the week, so we thought we’d bring you some great stories from the WBUR newsroom to hold you over. Music from an unsung era in Boston’s history is being celebrated with a new compilation. WBUR’s Andrea Shea spoke to the record store owner who produced a trove of soul and rhythm and blues from local artists.
WBUR

5 things to do this weekend, including a music photography exhibition and 'The Nutcracker'

After spending time at home with family over Thanksgiving, I’m always itching to get out of the house. If you’re like me and will be looking for a way to spend a little alone time this weekend, I’ve got your back. On Friday, the Greater Boston Stage Company will premiere its rendition of the classic tale “Little Women,” and the Boston Ballet will perform “The Nutcracker.” There’s also a new music photography exhibition at the Panopticon Gallery. If you want to stay in but still want to keep busy, the Boston Turkish Festival has an online photography exhibition showing through mid-December. Get details on everything going on this weekend below.
