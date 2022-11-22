Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Spartanburg Co. employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man injured in West Michigan crash
MASON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (KSNF/KODE) — A Missouri man lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a different incident and struck a tree in Mason Township, Michigan on Friday night (11/18). The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a truck pulling a camper trailer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 12.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said a body was found at InTown Suites on Monday night. According to the coroner, they responded to hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. This is all the information we have at this time. Stay...
Bridge on S. Range Line Road opens ahead of schedule
The bridge on S. Range Line Road opens to traffic ahead of schedule.
FOX Carolina
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
Teen found dead in Greenville Co. hotel room
A 14-year-old was found dead Monday in a Greenville County hotel room where he had died a week earlier.
columbusnews-report.com
Theresa Shipman, 70, Columbus
Theresa Shipman, 70 of Columbus, died Saturday November 19, 2022, at the Medicalodge in Columbus following a long illness. Born April 17, 1952 in Pittsburg, Theresa was the daughter of Andrew and Beatrice (Prosniker) Ashbacher. They preceded her in death. Theresa was also preceded in death by a brother Steven Ashbacher and sister Emma Lewis. Theresa and Jeffery Shipman were united in marriage…
Record-Setting Kicker B.T. Potter Set to Run Down Hill One Final Time
Record-setting kicker B.T. Potter is set to play in his final game in Death Valley when Clemson faces South Carolina in the annual rivalry matchup.
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar preps for Big 8 rematch with Seneca in state semifinals
LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers will host Big 8 rival Seneca in the Missouri Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 heading into the weekend. Seneca was the only team that was able to beat Lamar in the regular season – topping the Tigers 36-33 all the way back in week four.
Teenager found dead at Upstate hotel
The body of a teenager was discovered at an Upstate hotel. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 14 year old Landon Chance Poston of Greenville was found dead inside a room at the Intown Suites on Mauldin Road, November 14th.
WSB-TV Atlanta
2 minors responsible for false bomb threat at Georgia Walmart, authorities say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office say two minors are responsible for calling in a bomb threat to a Walmart on Saturday. Deputies arrived at the Walmart at 1455 US-441 South at 7:10 p.m. after an unknown caller told employees that there was a bomb outside the store.
Anderson Co. sees spike in drug-related deaths
Authorities in Anderson County said there has been an increase in drug-related deaths.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
columbusnews-report.com
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
columbusnews-report.com
New primary care doctor at Girard Medical Center
A new Primary Care Physician, Katrina Burke, MD, has joined the Girard Medical Center (GMC) Family. Starting November 21, Dr. Burke will be under the Girard Medical Center umbrella as Girard Medical Center of Fort Scott and will continue seeing patients at her current clinic location at 109 S Main St. in Fort Scott. Dr. Burke and all her staff will be staying on, including nurse practitioner…
South Carolina man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
kggfradio.com
Kansas Man Dies in Head-On Collision on U.S. 400
One man has died and another is seriously injured after a head-on crash on U.S. 400. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 33 year-old Dakota Jones of Weir, Kansas was headed east on the highway in the westbound lanes around 7:50 p.m. Monday night near McCune, Kansas. At the same time, Kenneth Messer of McCune was heading west in the correct lanes. Jones' truck hit Messer's car in a head-on collision.
