Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face
If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
WATCH: Crazy Ram Driver Tears Down Interstate On Three Wheels
In a display of reckless defiance, a pickup truck driver was caught racing down a stretch of Louisiana highway with one of its front wheels missing. The vehicle, an older Ram 1500, appears to have been in a collision and has taken a substantial beating. But as you can see in the video below, that hasn't stopped the driver, who flies past slower-moving traffic with a trail of sparks following closely. And some people wonder why the road death figures are so high.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Top Speed
10 Things That Make The 2023 Nissan Z An Instant Classic
13 years after the release of the original 370Z, Nissan is finally back with a bang to showcase its true engineering prowess once again. The new Nissan Z gets all the right ingredients, from a twin-turbo V-6 to a manual transmission, and a starting price of just $41,015. So, here are 10 reasons why the upcoming Nissan Z is worth all the hype.
Top Speed
Death Rumors Surround American Luxury EV Automaker Faraday Future Yet Again
Remember all those EV startups that popped out of nowhere a few years ago, each promising to either be the next Tesla or to completely reinvent the way EVs and cars as a whole are produced and developed? So far, Rivian is the only one that has made it to mass production. Faraday Future was one of those companies that looked promising on paper but went from resembling the "American dream" to now being a prime example of an American business nightmare. And on Nov. 21, the automaker revealed it had "substantial doubt" about its future prospects.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
Top Speed
Watch A 2006 Ford GT Roar To 200 MPH In A Top Speed Run
There are a few cars that just about everyone agrees are the ultimate models from a brand. And for the pinnacle of Ford performance, that model is unquestionably the GT supercar. Many people see the Ford GT and all its variations as the highest level of American performance, and as the last serious American mass-produced supercar. And overseas, these cars hold even more attention and are actually able to show what they are made of on certain roads.
Top Speed
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
Top Speed
How Muscle SUVs Are Claiming Their Rightful Place At The Drag Strip
Are you in the market for a muscle car, but are worried about seating for the kids? Most of us simply like a large, versatile, "put-everything-in-it" kind of SUV, but we also like horsepower and performance. Manufacturers realize that, and are starting to push the boundaries of what it means to have a muscle car. Just because your vehicle needs to be practical does not mean that it can’t be fun.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Top Speed
Hyundai Has Surprising Plans for the U.S. Pickup Truck Market
Hyundai is probably one of the last brands considered by those looking to purchase a truck, at least in the U.S. However, Hyundai has made perhaps the most impressive and significant improvements to its lineup over the past decade than any other manufacturer, and the flourishing South Korean economy has continued to heavily invest its resources into the country's automakers. It is a story comparable to Toyota's rise after the automaker entered the U.S. market in 1964. And today, the Tundra and Tacoma continue to be sales successes and court customers away from the Big Three. And Hyundai is now aiming to perhaps follow in Toyota's footsteps as the brand seeks to expand its truck offerings in the U.S.
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
Top Speed
What Can You Expect From The Reincarnated Ram Dakota?
The departure of the Dodge Dakota from the market in 2011 left a gap in the competitive truck market. GM, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda graciously stepped in to fill the space with their mid-size truck offerings. When Ford re-introduced the Ranger in 2019, it was also promoted from the compact truck category into the mid-size segment. Now that everyone's pieces of the pie are getting smaller, how big of a bite can Ram take?
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Top Speed
The Fuell Fllow Is The Ultimate American-Made Electric Motorcycle
Erik Buell is not a new name in the motorcycle industry. The segment legend has many impressive motorcycles under his name, and in 2019, he kickstarted his EV journey by inaugurating the electric company Fuell. Now, three years later the company has commenced pre-bookings for its electric commuter motorcycle - the Fuell Fllow - Buell’s second electric product after the Fuell Flluid electric bike.
