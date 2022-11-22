The Tillamook Cheesemakers Football Team is headed to the state championship game for just the second time in school history, carrying a ten-game win streak and 10-2 record into the showdown with the Estacada Rangers. The Cheesemakers were sole champions of the Cowapa league and have relied on a stalwart defensive unit and diverse running attack throughout the campaign. The season got off to an inauspicious start for Tillamook, as...

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO