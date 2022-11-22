ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches

MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
MISSOULA, MT
Itemlive.com

Classical 18, English 0

With the Ram defense hounding the Bulldogs from start to finish on a sunny Thanksgiving morning at Manning Field, two offensive touchdowns and another on defense lifted Classical to its sixth win of the season, shutting out English on Turkey Day. The man of the hour was Classical’s junior quarterback Brian Vaughan. The last time The post Classical 18, English 0 appeared first on Itemlive.
WICHITA, KS
The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Cheesemakers set to cap historic season in championship game

The Tillamook Cheesemakers Football Team is headed to the state championship game for just the second time in school history, carrying a ten-game win streak and 10-2 record into the showdown with the Estacada Rangers. The Cheesemakers were sole champions of the Cowapa league and have relied on a stalwart defensive unit and diverse running attack throughout the campaign. The season got off to an inauspicious start for Tillamook, as...
TILLAMOOK, OR

