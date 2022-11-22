Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
fortmillprepsports.com
Catawba Ridge boys win Milltown Classic championship; North Myrtle Beach takes girl’s title
It was a good and bad day for the Catawba Ridge basketball program. The Catawba Ridge boys’ basketball team won the Milltown Classic at Fort Mill High beating Collins Hill 52-38 in convincing fashion, while the Copperheads girls team fell to North Myrtle Beach 43-38 in the girl’s final at Catawba Ridge High.
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads going to Milltown Classic title games; Fort Mill playing for third
The Catawba Ridge Copperheads basketball teams will play in the finals of the Milltown Classic Wednesday. The boy’s team will play against Collins Hill at Fort Mill High and the girl’s team will play against North Myrtle Beach at Catawba Ridge High. Both games are at 3:30 p.m.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union Academy volleyball stars sign with colleges
MONROE – Three of Union Academy’s top volleyball players – Brooklyn Calkins (Catawba), Gabriela Gama (Pfeiffer), and Lauren Munday (North Greenville) – have signed to continue their education and volleyball careers at the next level. Munday, a setter, has accumulated over 2,000 career assists and was...
MaxPreps
South Carolina high school football playoffs: SCHSL Semifinals scoreboard, brackets & stats
The South Carolina high school football semifinals are this weekend. Here's a quick look at what you need to know regarding the top games, teams and players from around the state. Semifinals Playoff Schedule and Live Scores. Are you headed to a game this week? Sign up to provide live...
Former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis hosts annual Dinner of Hope
CHARLOTTE — Former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis will be hosting his 14th Annual Dinner of Hope for families living in the Salvation Army Tuesday night. The Thomas Davis Defending Dreams Foundation said it bused 100 residents to a decorated catered venue. The organization also provided boxed lunches for another...
AOL Corp
2 dead in helicopter crash off Interstate 77 + Matt Rhule speaks on departure from Panthers
Hey, everyone! Drew here. A special bonus episode of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas” released today and featuring NBA superstar Stephen Curry. Scott Fowler sat down with the former Davidson basketball star his college recruitment, his time in college, the three best shots he’s made in his career, his Queen City roots and more.
cn2.com
Local Veterans Honored at Golden Corral
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Golden Corral in Rock Hill recently partnered with the DAV (The Disabled American Veterans Organization) to give free dinners to all veterans. The 22nd Annual Military Appreciation Night, which took place nation wide, was held Monday Night. The event was put on...
WJBF.com
2 killed in south Charlotte helicopter crash
CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. JENNIE: Augusta Symphony Gala. Richmond County Marshal’s Office gives Thanksgiving …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. Visitors express concerns about maintenance on...
Tractor trailer wreck causes block on I-85 in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A tractor-trailer has blocked all lanes of I-85 South and the left lane of I-85 North due to a wreck at Sugar Creek Road today. Charlotte Fire and State Highway Patrol ask drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours while they clear the road.
WITN
WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
Raleigh News & Observer
Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood
For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
‘He was wonderful to everyone’: Former colleagues remember late WBTV meteorologist
Meteorologists close to WBTV's Jason Myers remember him for his work in the industry and his spirit as a whole.
Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WSOC Charlotte
No injuries reported in structure fire on 7th street in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on 7th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted they were responding to the fire just before 11 a.m. and said fire was showing from the roof area. A Channel 9 crew at...
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
cn2.com
WinterFest Eats and Treats is an Exciting Experience for your Taste Buds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nothing brings family together at Christmas like good food and sweet treats. Click above to see what your taste buds can expect this season at WinterFest.
WCNC
'Concerning' track record for helicopter
The Robinson R44 has crashed more than any other helicopter since 2008,480 times. The deadly crash in Charlotte was the 36th crash this year.
WBTV
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag remembered with moment of silence. Updated: 7 hours ago. The moment of silence was held before the tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night outside Bank of...
