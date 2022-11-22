ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Union Academy volleyball stars sign with colleges

MONROE – Three of Union Academy’s top volleyball players – Brooklyn Calkins (Catawba), Gabriela Gama (Pfeiffer), and Lauren Munday (North Greenville) – have signed to continue their education and volleyball careers at the next level. Munday, a setter, has accumulated over 2,000 career assists and was...
UNION COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Local Veterans Honored at Golden Corral

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Golden Corral in Rock Hill recently partnered with the DAV (The Disabled American Veterans Organization) to give free dinners to all veterans. The 22nd Annual Military Appreciation Night, which took place nation wide, was held Monday Night. The event was put on...
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF.com

2 killed in south Charlotte helicopter crash

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings addresses deadly helicopter crash on I-77 in south Charlotte. JENNIE: Augusta Symphony Gala. Richmond County Marshal’s Office gives Thanksgiving …. Your latest local headlines at 4pm. Visitors express concerns about maintenance on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Walking Charlotte’s oldest Black neighborhood

For local historian Michael Turner Webb, the connections found in Charlotte’s Historic West End are personal. The history graduate from Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), a storied historically Black college and university (HBCU) with origins extending back more than 150 years, has a special affinity for this Black neighborhood and loves to share its backstory whenever he gets the opportunity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been seriously hurt following a collision in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 heard reports about a collision on Nations Ford near Tyvola Road just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. MEDIC said two people were transported from the scene with serious injuries. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

No injuries reported in structure fire on 7th street in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews are responding to a structure fire on 7th Street in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted they were responding to the fire just before 11 a.m. and said fire was showing from the roof area. A Channel 9 crew at...

