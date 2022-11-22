Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kiem-tv.com
Assault arrest in Eureka
EUREKA, Ca.- Humboldt County Sheriff Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a residence on the 3600 block of Old Arcata Road. The adult female victim reported that 45-year-old Bobbie Gene Bagley arrived at the residence uninvited and assaulted the victim with a knife when asked to leave. He allegedly threatened to...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Humboldt SWAT team arrests man wanted on homicide charge out of Sacramento
EUREKA, Calif. — A coordinated law enforcement effort involving the Humboldt County SWAT team arrested a man wanted for homicide out of the Sacramento area on Tuesday. Around 2:15 p.m., law enforcement could be heard over the police scanner following the suspect's vehicle on Myrtle Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect crashed the car on Mitchell Heights Drive.
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Fox40
Man arrested in Humboldt County for alleged Sacramento homicide
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Humboldt County on Tuesday for an alleged homicide that occurred in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that on Oct. 10, officers located a man who had serious injuries after being shot in the 100 block of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Treatment, Not Trial, For Fortuna Man Accused of Sending Violent, Veiled Threats to Church Group
It will be treatment rather than a jury trial for Fortuna resident Sean Michael Allman, accused of sending gory text messages to members of a church youth group planning to visit then-Humboldt State University. This morning Judge John Feeney granted a defense petition to place Allman, 22, in a mental...
CBS News
Suspect in North Sacramento deadly shooting arrested in Humboldt County
SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in the October shooting death of Christopher Lee Smith in North Sacramento, police said Tuesday. The shooting happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on October 10. The Sacramento Police Department said officers located Smith with at least one gunshot wound. Smith, 37, died...
kiem-tv.com
Attempted murder arrest
EUREKA, Ca.- A man is arrested for an alleged attempted murder. Humboldt County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a residence on the 4,000 block of F Street in Eureka for the report of a stabbing. At the residence deputies found an adult female victim with serious injuries and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Arrested in Eureka For Allegedly Stabbing Woman Following Dispute
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 20, 2022, at about 3:10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of F Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka, for the report of a domestic violence incident with a stabbing victim.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Investigating Possible Dog Poisoning Cases in Cutten Area
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to the suspicious deaths of multiple dogs in the Cutten area. Over the last week, approximately five dogs in the area of Excelsior Road have died after reportedly exhibiting symptoms associated with...
North Coast Journal
'What Happens Now?'
Thank you for reporting on the ongoing elder abuse that is taking place in the euphemistically labeled "skilled nursing care facilities" here in Humboldt County (Profit and Pain, Nov. 17). What happens now?. This level of criminal neglect surely warrants intervention sooner than the legislative process allows. The timeline indicated...
kymkemp.com
Woman Taken to Hospital After Stabbing in Eureka
At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center dispatched deputies to the scene of a stabbing in the 400 block of Spruce Street in Eureka. According to the scanner, the suspect was reportedly being restrained after stabbing his female partner in the head and neck....
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Fleeing Law Enforcement Crashes on 12th St Onramp into Fortuna
About 10:45 p.m., a motorcyclist fled law enforcement and crashed off the northbound 12th Street onramp into Fortuna. The suspect, believed to be wearing a leather jacket and a motorcycle helmet, fled on foot northbound under the overpass on 101. The helmet was located approximately 100 feet from the bike...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman and threatening to kill her if she called police
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested near Eureka early Monday morning after assaulting an acquaintance and threatening to kill her if she called the police. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 3600 block of Old Arcata Road around 12:15 Sunday afternoon for the report of an assault.
actionnewsnow.com
Body recovered from structure destroyed by fire in Trinity County
TRINITY PINES, Calif. - Investigators released an update on a structure fire in Trinity County revealing a person was found dead inside the destroyed building. The fire burned a building in the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 18 on Bear Rock Lane in Trinity Pines. The building was a total loss.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire responds to fire in a detached garage in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday night, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a residential structure fire on the 1500 block of Second Street in Eureka. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. and smoke could be seen around the area billowing into the sky. According to fire officials on the scene, the fire appeared to start in a detached garage, threatening the single-family home nearby.
krcrtv.com
Trinity Pines resident dies in early-morning house fire
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A local was found dead inside the burnt remains of a home off of Bear Rock Lane after an early-morning house fire last Friday. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said the house fire was reported at around 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 18. They said firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire, however, the house was a total loss.
North Coast Journal
Laytonville Resident Killed in 101 Crash
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in the southbound No. 2 lane of U.S. Highway 101 near Myers Flat on Saturday afternoon. According to a CHP release, a Toyota 4Runner heading northbound just before 4 p.m., driven by Beatriz Diaz-Rodriguez, struck a Subaru Impreza driven by Zora Culps head-on. "For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota crossed from the northbound lane over the solid double yellow divider lines into the southbound lane into the direct path of the Subaru."
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
North Coast Journal
'We Will Not Hide'
These past few difficult weeks bring tears to our veils. Our hearts are heavy with painful pulsing brought by violence. Hurting people brought hate and violence to our Oct. 23 Redwood Pride event at Jefferson Community Center, shouting at participants. Hurting people brought hate into our civic centers and continue to shout deeply misguided, privileged attacks into the echo chambers of the internet. We feel vulnerable because we are human. Human can be a very hard thing to be sometimes. We need each other because we are the mirrors for our own humanity. Even when the pain of it all feels like too much sometimes, we see you and you are loved. You, our beloved Dearly Queerlies, are who we are always looking for!
