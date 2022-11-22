ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas-Based ‘Anti-Woke’ Bank GloriFi Co-Founded By Candace Owens, Set To Shut Down

Anti-Woke bank GloriFi has reportedly “canceled itself” and is shutting down less than three months after its public debut in September. The Texas startup, which sought to build a conservative banking alternative, laid off most of its employees and told them that they were closing up shop, according to sources and reviewed emails obtained The Wall Street Journal.
New York-Based Business Incubator Announces Investment In 3 Black-Owned Spirits Companies

Three Black-owned spirits companies are sipping on success. New York-based business incubator Pronghorn aims to help the next generation of Black entrepreneurs thrive, while expanding their brand’s investments. The Diageo-backed company has announced investments in three Black-owned spirits companies. Pronghorn’s capital investment in the three brands, Den of Thieves, Ego Tequila, and Tequila with Friends, will be supplemented with access to the company’s supercharging program.
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
FTX Comes Clean And Admits That It Owes Over $3 Billion To Its 50 Biggest Creditors

A new court filing from embattled FTX shows the exchange owes creditors over $3 billion. The single biggest creditor is owed a staggering $226 million, while the second is due $203M. Pundits are urging market participants to brace for a contagion effect that could have dire consequences for the entire...
America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program

The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future

SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
FTX and Alameda Executives Including Sam Bankman-Fried Were Aware of Customer Funds Misuse: Report

A new report claims executives of FTX and Alameda Research were aware that their customers’ funds were being mishandled. According to the Wall Street Journal, anonymous sources familiar with the matter say that top executives at FTX knew the company had lent out billions of dollars worth of customer deposits to Alameda Research, its quantitative trading branch.
South Korea Confiscates Over $100 Million from Terra’s Co-founder: Report

The seizure is intended to prevent the Terra executive from disposing of the assets before his trial this week. South Korean prosecutors have seized more than $100 million worth of assets belonging to Shin Hyun-Seong (Daniel Shin), the co-founder of Terraform Labs, for his role in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in May.
Tesla Shareholders Want a Stock Buyback After Years of Gains Are Wiped Out

Tesla investors want Elon Musk to do something about the company’s quickly dipping stock prices, President Joe Biden is “directly” involved with negotiations to avoid a railroad strike, and Nissan is looking to ease customers and dealers into the EV future. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Seafoodportal.com flops, CEO Kristin Veriga moves to eFishery

With former Regal Springs and Grobest executive Kristin Veriga at its helm, Seafoodportal.com had designs on becoming the world’s premier online trading marketplace. Seafoodportal.com began as a fresh salmon trading platform in the European Union, but expanded to facilitate the trading of most major seafood species and in all formats, including fresh, frozen, fillets, and byproducts. Seafoodportal.com allowed its users to check prices and species availability and test the market for price and cost data.
