Georgia State

Black Enterprise

Guava & BlackOwnedAssociation.com Team Up To Support The Black Business Community

Black B2B directory and marketplace platform, BlackOwnedAssociation.com (BOA) is strategically teaming up with the innovative Black business-focused mobile banking app, Guava to help more Black business owners get access to equitable financial products and resources. The companies will be joining forces to ensure the advancement of the Black business community...
Black Enterprise

Automation Workz, Seeking To Create An Inner City ‘Wakanda,’ Is The First Cybersecurity Reskilling Firm To Secure US Black Chamber Certification

HBCUs prove culturally relevant education can deliver career and mental success as they have produced 16% of Blacks with Bachelor’s degrees and 25% of Blacks with STEM degrees. This same “Black Effect” occurs with Automation Workz, a cybersecurity reskilling firm in Detroit, specializing in IoT, network engineering, cybersecurity, software...
DETROIT, MI
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
Essence

America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program

The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
