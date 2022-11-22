Read full article on original website
Black Woman-Owned Memphis Beauty Supply Store Works To Reclaim $9 Billion Black Beauty Industry
Black women have been shopping in beauty supply stores all their lives but make up a small percentage of the industry’s store owners. “If we’re not driving the decisions, that just suggests to us further discrimination. Just really being on the short end of the stick,” Monroe said.
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
Black Designer To Award $250,0000 Grant to Black-Owned Businesses Through 15 Percent Pledge Nonprofit
Aurora James, founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge nonprofit, announced plans to award the initiative’s first round of grants to Black-owned businesses. According to Footwear News, the round will include awarding one finalist a $200,000 cash award. Two other finalists will receive $35,000 and $15,000. James launched the company...
Guava & BlackOwnedAssociation.com Team Up To Support The Black Business Community
Black B2B directory and marketplace platform, BlackOwnedAssociation.com (BOA) is strategically teaming up with the innovative Black business-focused mobile banking app, Guava to help more Black business owners get access to equitable financial products and resources. The companies will be joining forces to ensure the advancement of the Black business community...
Automation Workz, Seeking To Create An Inner City ‘Wakanda,’ Is The First Cybersecurity Reskilling Firm To Secure US Black Chamber Certification
HBCUs prove culturally relevant education can deliver career and mental success as they have produced 16% of Blacks with Bachelor’s degrees and 25% of Blacks with STEM degrees. This same “Black Effect” occurs with Automation Workz, a cybersecurity reskilling firm in Detroit, specializing in IoT, network engineering, cybersecurity, software...
High Stakes: Diddy Spends $185 Million To Become The Owner Of The First & Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now the cannabis industry! Last week, he acquired two cannabis businesses in a deal worth up to $185 million.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Black-Owned Grocery Store In Mississippi Opens For Business To Service Small Delta Community
A majority-Black community in Mississippi has gone decades without close access to a grocery store that sells fresh meat and produce until this October. Marquitrice Mangham, the owner of Farmacy Marketplace in Webb, Mississippi, runs the only grocery store in the small Delta town. According to Mississippi Today, the neighborhood...
Alleged Dollar General Employee Claims on TikTok That Company Offer of a 50-Cent Raise Was a “Slap in the Face”
The promotion was not worth the minuscule hourly raise in pay, she argued. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, ScrapeHero.com, Forbes.com, MacroTrends.net, U.S. Department of Labor, and DailyDot.com.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
Essence
America's Richest Black Man Robert F. Smith, Stackwell, and Prudential Financial Launch First Ever HBCU Student Investment Program
The multi-year strategic partnership grants $500,000 in funding to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The average college student spends about $2,270 per month on living expenses. Unfortunately, between the demand of coursework, extracurriculars and social activity, there’s little time left for many young adults to carve out working time.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
msn.com
Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money
The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Reportedly Spent $2,500 On Food — A Day — in The Bahamas. He Also Owned $40 Million Penthouse.
Crypto exchange FTX and its affiliated ventures went up in flames this month, but Bankman-Fried was reportedly living lavishly in the Bahamas right before it all went down.
Black Family Closes $1 Million Deal To Transform Mississippi Plaza Into Modern-Day Black Wall Street
After several banks turned down his loan request, this entrepreneur kept pushing through roadblocks to close on a property he wanted before it ever went on the market for sale. Tony A. Reimonenq Jr. of Reimonenq & Co. L.L.C., his wife, and three sons purchased a 20-unit strip mall in...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report
The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
