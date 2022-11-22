ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Inflation impacting pet owners locally

Pasco, Wash. - The Holidays are right around the corner and crowds were out with their favorite hot beverages shopping for the perfect gift for their loved ones...including their pets. Shelters may not be able to take your pet in if it gets lost this holiday. Inflation is impacting our...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSU-TC hosting Native and Indigenous Heritage Month events

RICHLAND, Wash.- November is Native American Heritage Month and Friday, November, 25, in particular, is Native American Heritage Day. The MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion at Washington State University Tri-Cities will be hosting three events to honor and celebrate Native American and Indigenous Heritage month on November, 28, 29, and 30.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Downtown Kennewick set for small business Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Holiday weekend shoppers can head to Historic Downtown Kennewick for small business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November, 26. Downtown shops will be open, vendors will be set up, and there will be raffles, and even a bake sale at the all-day shopping event sponsored by the Family Resource Center.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Focus on the food for a fire-free Thanksgiving

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla Fire District #1 is reminding everyone to "focus on the food" to avoid kitchen fires this Holiday season. The reminder from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is being shared by the Fire District because Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. According to the...
UMATILLA, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH

The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thanksgiving crash injures family in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision in the area of East 10th and South Beech Street. The driver of a white Mitsubishi hit a parked car and then ran away before Police arrived, leaving injured family members at the scene. According...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Two Women Dead in Crashes on Tri-Cities Icy Roadways

Two women are dead after crashes took place on icy Tri-Cities Roadways on Tuesday. Washington State Patrol and Police departments were kept busy Tuesday afternoon, as freezing rain fell for several hours creating extremely slick roadways in the area. Some roads were shut down due to dangerous conditions. 40-year-old Stephanie...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA

