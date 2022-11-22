ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenelg, MD

‘I’m never alone’: Glenelg field hockey goalie Trinity Shackelford played with a heavy heart during championship run

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown

The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

Soaring Eagle at the Arboretum!!

Thanks to Brian for sending this awesome shot: “I managed to grab a shot of one of the arboretum’s pair of bald eagles (Mr. President and Lotus) in the act of hauling back home improvement materials (a branch with dead leaves) for upgrading their nest in preparation for breeding season!”
WASHINGTON, DC
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Lancaster Farming

A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground

The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
ODENTON, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

24-year-old man killed in Towson shooting, police say

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Towson on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say officers were called to the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd for a report of an unconscious person and when police arrived at the scene they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in Glen Arm

GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening crash in the Glen Arm area. The crash was reported at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Harford Road at Factory Road. One person is trapped in their vehicle and a rescue is under way, according to...
GLEN ARM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy