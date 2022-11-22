‘I’m never alone’: Glenelg field hockey goalie Trinity Shackelford played with a heavy heart during championship run

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Related
halethorpe.com
Broadneck football struggles to slow down Quince Orchard in 42-9 loss in Class 4A state semifinals
Cam Catterton threw for 234 yards and a touchdown on the last play of the game, but it wasn’t enough in Broadneck’s 42-9 loss to Quince Orchard.
halethorpe.com
Defense, Ahmad Taylor carry Arundel football to 6-0 win over Dundalk in Class 4A/3A state semifinal
Ahmad Taylor scored the only touchdown on a 20-yard run midway through the third quarter, and the Arundel defense made it stand up in a 6-0 win against host Dundalk in the Class 4A/3A state semifinals. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
Arundel and Broadneck football facing challenges as they ready for state semifinals
Arundel football faces Dundalk in a Class 4A/3A semifinal, while Broadneck travels to Quince Orchard in a 4A semifinal.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
WUSA9
'Bring me back my baby's car' | A mourning mother says her car was stolen while she was visiting her son's grave
SUITLAND, Md. — The mother of a man that was fatally injured in a crash during a D.C. police chase in 2020 says her late son's car was stolen while she visited his grave in Prince George's County. Karen Hylton-Brown says that around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday she was...
halethorpe.com
Their son died in a nursing home months after being shot in South Baltimore. Could better care have saved his life?
Joshua Camara’s parents believe his medical care declined after his transfer to a nursing home — which has received low patient care ratings — and they want to know if his death was preventable. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore’s guaranteed income program aims to lift young parents out poverty: ‘I have real-life bills’
Participants must be parents living in Baltimore City, be between the ages of 18 to 24 and make less than three times the federal poverty level. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
popville.com
Soaring Eagle at the Arboretum!!
Thanks to Brian for sending this awesome shot: “I managed to grab a shot of one of the arboretum’s pair of bald eagles (Mr. President and Lotus) in the act of hauling back home improvement materials (a branch with dead leaves) for upgrading their nest in preparation for breeding season!”
luxury-houses.net
This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD
The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
Lancaster Farming
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
Man who fell in crosswalk dies after car hits him, driver leaves scene in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man from Northeast died at the hospital after a car hit him in a crosswalk Thanksgiving morning. The Metropolitan Police Department said Darryl Leak, 42, had fallen in a crosswalk on East Capitol Street NE at the road’s intersection with 58th Street NE around 4 a.m. A white vehicle […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
foxbaltimore.com
24-year-old man killed in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Towson on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Police say officers were called to the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd for a report of an unconscious person and when police arrived at the scene they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
WBAL Radio
17-year-old arrested after reportedly stealing $7,000 worth of power tools
A 17-year-old male was arrested in Anne Arundel County on suspicion of stealing about $7,000 of power tools from a car. This happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Laurel. Security footage tipped officers to the suspect, who is linked to nine other incidents in the past two months.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore County police violated couple’s constitutional rights during 2019 encounter, federal judge rules
Judge: Baltimore County police violated the constitutional rights of a Gwynn Oak couple when officers forced them from their home at gunpoint after a suspected burglary report. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported in Glen Arm
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening crash in the Glen Arm area. The crash was reported at around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Harford Road at Factory Road. One person is trapped in their vehicle and a rescue is under way, according to...
Comments / 0