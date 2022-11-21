ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TX

thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Millwork firm to bring new jobs to Jackson County

It will mean more jobs for Jackson County: the millwork manufacturing firm Steves and Sons says it will invest more than $100 million and create 170 payroll positions at a new facility in Jackson County. From the Governor’s Office…. Gov. Brian P. Kemp today announced that Steves & Sons,...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
Oconee Enterprise

Local Post Office operations restructured - Carriers forced to drive longer and Watkinsville employees transferred

Saturday Nov. 19 was the first day that mail carriers spent more time on the road even before delivering mail to the first home on their route. On Nov. 19, mail carriers for all parts of Oconee County except those serving Bogart were required to pick up mail from the processing center at 575 Olympic Drive in Athens, which is about 10 miles from downtown Watkinsville.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police Department experiencing shortage of officers

Like many industries, the Gainesville Police Department has seen a decline in job applications since the Covid-19 pandemic. Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said this is something that is being seen nationwide. “Subjectively, I think that some of the anti-police sentiment that we saw roll across the nation kind of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Atlanta company purchases Lakeshore Mall for $15M

Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville has new owners. Branch Lakeshore Associates LP purchased the circa-1970 facility on Oct. 27 for $15 million, Hall County records show. Prior to the sale, the mall had been owned by Stockbridge Lakeshore LLC of Warren, MI. Lakeshore Mall opened in 1970 as Lakeshore Plaza and...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate

It began 129 years ago when the Tech men from Atlanta boarded the train called “The Football Special,” and headed for Athens where they would play the University of Georgia in the inaugural COFH game. In those days touchdowns were four points and the try after was two...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
DawgsDaily

Final Targets: Who Georgia Needs to Finish Strong

Under Kirby Smart, signing top 3 classes at UGA is now the norm. The 2023 class is no exception. In fact, there is still a path to a top-ranked class for UGA in this cycle.  A month in recruiting might as well be 100 years. Anything can happen, so here are UGAs top remaining targets as we hit ...
ATHENS, GA
cityofsugarhill.com

Service Announcement From Waste Management

City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
SUGAR HILL, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Vince Dooley was a titan, a mountain, a giant, unquestionably one of the most important, influential, transcendent, significant and successful figures in the history of University of Georgia

When Vince Dooley arrived in Athens, soon to be announced as the new football coach at the University of Georgia, he was told by none other than fellow Bulldog immortal Dan Magill not to leave his hotel room, for fear of being recognized around town and the proverbial cat being out of the bag.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Vintage market brings classic Georgia pieces to Athens

With Black Friday just around the corner, many are preparing for the infamous battle of finding the best gifts with the greatest deals. For some, the perfect find was discovered this Sunday at the Bulldog Vintage Market. The Bulldog Vintage Market was held at The Classic Center Pavilion on Nov....
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Why The UGA vs GT Rivalry Still Matters to Kirby Smart

Over the years, the Georgia and Georgia Tech game has lost a bit of its luster as a rivalry. Some have even gone as far as to say that it is a dead rivalry considering how dominant Georgia has been in the series as of late. For reference, Tech has only beaten Georgia a total of three times since ...
ATLANTA, GA

