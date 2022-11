Carol A. Merkel, 77, formerly of Krumsville, died on Nov. 15, 2022, at home in Kutztown, with her husband and daughter by her side. She and her husband, Harold N. Merkel, were married 51 years in June. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Arlan and Vivian...

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO