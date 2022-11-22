Richard A. Lidinsky Jr., a former chair of the Federal Maritime Commission who was known as the ‘Watchdog of the Port,’ dies

Read full article on original website
halethorpe.com
Six things to know about Everett Sesker, the next Anne Arundel County sheriff
Anne Arundel County Sheriff-elect Everett Sesker won a historic victory against Republican Sheriff Jim Fredericks last week after several rounds of ballot counting. Here’s six things to know about the county’s next sheriff. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Baltimore County Fire battles commercial blaze in Owings Mills Saturday
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a commercial fire Saturday in Owings Mills. Crews responded to the 12000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard for a report of cars and a building fire.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library
The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
Hit-and-run kills 61-year-old in Baltimore City
Police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on Saturday evening that left a 61-year-old woman dead.
Amy Cavanaugh: Ten Years of Service at Maryland Art Place
When one sees Amy Cavanaugh and her infectious smile greeting visitors at Maryland Art Place’s spotless galleries, it’s not easy to picture her playing in bands at the infamously grungy punk mecca CBGB. But when we look at Cavanaugh’s journey from classically-trained cellist to indie rocker to community organizer to arts administrator, we get a richer picture of one of Baltimore’s hardest working cultural leaders.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore’s guaranteed income program aims to lift young parents out poverty: ‘I have real-life bills’
Participants must be parents living in Baltimore City, be between the ages of 18 to 24 and make less than three times the federal poverty level. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Community leader says their work is helping Baltimore's homicide crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "When you hear it becomes repetitive," said Marlo Hargrove. For Marlo Hargrove it's how he’s taking a direct aim at murder rising in Baltimore. "This is not the normal, so to let them identify and see that list with different names," he said. Hargrove is...
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI Agents says people focus more on the numbers than the victims behind homicides
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth consecutive year, Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,632 homicides in the city. This is more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. The following are homicide statistics over the years:
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown
The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned
BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Harford County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in which one person died and two others were injured early this morning in Harford County. Shortly before 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians. According to a preliminary investigation, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle, when a white sedan with tinted windows, for unknown reasons, veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians. One victim, identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
foxbaltimore.com
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
Woman struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WTOP
Holiday trees deck the halls inside Maryland’s historic State House
Families may just be digging into the first leftovers of the Thanksgiving Day meal, but garden clubs from across Maryland are getting ready to deck the halls of the State House in Annapolis with 24 Christmas trees — one representing each county and Baltimore City. Megan McGinn-Meals, the public...
Family of Timothy Reynolds demands original prosecutor in murder case
The family of Timothy Reynolds is petitioning to have the original attorney assigned to prosecuting his alleged killer back on the case.
Teen seriously injured in shooting near East Baltimore carryout; woman also shot
BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday evening near the Express Carryout in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of E. North Avenue where they found the teen who had been shot in his thigh. An officer provided potentially life-saving treatment to the teen before medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police said a 41-year-old woman was found in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street after she was grazed by a bullet to her shoulder. She is expected to survive.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
Wbaltv.com
Upperco Volunteer Fire Co. light display, train garden opens for the holidays
UPPERCO, Md. — Months of preparation, love and care are coming to fruition at the Upperco Volunteer Fire Co. The Yuletide Village opened Friday night with a half-mile-long drive through light display and an indoor train garden, all set up by volunteer firefighters and their families. "A lot of...
foxbaltimore.com
Christmas Village returns with grand opening at the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore officially opened the authentic market a German-style market that has been a tradition at Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 2013. The open ceremony was filled with guests including; Council Member Eric Costello, Pastor Anke of the Zion Church, Ravens Tent Band, Reservoir High School Chamber Choir, Colin Tarbert, CEO, and President of Baltimore Development Corporation Max Kanzow, Political Officer at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore Mayor Dixon speaks out against City Council's vote on the pension plan
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is speaking out against the City Council's vote on the pension plan this week. According to Dixon, when the council voted they were not aware of a particular city charter at best or simply, ignored it, at worst. The new pension...
