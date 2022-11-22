ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard A. Lidinsky Jr., a former chair of the Federal Maritime Commission who was known as the ‘Watchdog of the Port,’ dies

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: Harford County Public Library

The Harford County Public Libraries continue to be a source of information, learning and community spaces that use an innovative approach for all ages with technology updates to make sure all of their branches are on the digital forefront. CEO Mary Hastler talks about their newest branch, the new children’s section in Aberdeen and what their virtual cooking show has to offer for the holidays.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
BmoreArt Magazine

Amy Cavanaugh: Ten Years of Service at Maryland Art Place

When one sees Amy Cavanaugh and her infectious smile greeting visitors at Maryland Art Place’s spotless galleries, it’s not easy to picture her playing in bands at the infamously grungy punk mecca CBGB. But when we look at Cavanaugh’s journey from classically-trained cellist to indie rocker to community organizer to arts administrator, we get a richer picture of one of Baltimore’s hardest working cultural leaders.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown

The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Hit-And-Run Crash In Harford County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in which one person died and two others were injured early this morning in Harford County. Shortly before 2:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 in Aberdeen, Maryland for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians. According to a preliminary investigation, three pedestrians were on the shoulder of the road putting gasoline into a vehicle, when a white sedan with tinted windows, for unknown reasons, veered onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrians. One victim, identified as Guiermo Che, 19, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other victims were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck, killed by car in hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A 61-year-old woman has died after getting struck by a car Saturday evening in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.Police responded around 10:06 p.m. to a hit-and-run at the southbound lane of I-83 at East Fayette Street where a pedestrian was struck.The victim, a 61-year-old woman, was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced deceased. Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control of the investigation which revealed the victim was attempting to cross westbound, in the southbound lane of I-83 at Fayette Street. An unknown dark colored SUV was traveling south on I-83 when it struck the woman and then fled the area, continuing south on President Street.Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teen seriously injured in shooting near East Baltimore carryout; woman also shot

BALTIMORE - A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Saturday evening near the Express Carryout in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of E. North Avenue where they found the teen who had been shot in his thigh. An officer provided potentially life-saving treatment to the teen before medics arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police said a 41-year-old woman was found in the 1800 block of N. Chester Street after she was grazed by a bullet to her shoulder. She is expected to survive.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Village returns with grand opening at the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore officially opened the authentic market a German-style market that has been a tradition at Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 2013. The open ceremony was filled with guests including; Council Member Eric Costello, Pastor Anke of the Zion Church, Ravens Tent Band, Reservoir High School Chamber Choir, Colin Tarbert, CEO, and President of Baltimore Development Corporation Max Kanzow, Political Officer at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy