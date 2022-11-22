Read full article on original website
Notable parks to visit in Savannah, even on Thanksgiving Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is known for its beautiful places to explore, and today is no different for those wanting to enjoy Thanksgiving and still get out into nature and enjoy some of the best parks the city has to offer. Here is a list of some parks in Savannah Baldwin Park Located on […]
wtoc.com
‘Savannah is a really special place:’ residents, visitors celebrate Thanksgiving in the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of people are traveling to spend time with loved ones this Thanksgiving and some of those travelers are spending the holiday in the Hostess City. “Savannah is a really special place. It’s changed a lot since I’ve been here, it’s just a magical place,” sad...
WSAV-TV
A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
WJCL
Where to see Christmas tree lightings in Savannah and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: City of Pooler lights their Christmas Tree 2022. We've created a list of all the tree lightings in the area. Did we miss any? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Where to see tree lightings. Savannah. Nov. 13: Tree Lighting; Memorial Park in Pooler; Enjoy live...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday
Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Leilani is facing several charges after what is believed to be the remains of her son Quinton, found in a local landfill. Police warn of possible scams this...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stories of Service: Michael Richardson and Jacqueline Richardson Lawton
Each Thursday this November, South Carolina Public Radio presents Stories of Service highlighting conversations between veterans, active service members, and their loved ones from across the state. In this edition, Jacqueline Richardson Lawton speaks with her father Michael Richardson of Beaufort, SC. Originally from Jacksonville, FL, Michael reflects on the...
wtoc.com
‘God is in front of everything we do:’ Remembering Savannah’s “Free Lunch Baby”
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night marks two years since a community leader in Savannah was shot. Kareem Smalls, known as Free Lunch Baby, died the next day. WTOC covered this story from the start. Thanksgiving is different for his mother, Lavania Smalls this year. It has been since his...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head Island residents come together for Thanksgiving at Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that’s been happening for nearly two dozen years. About 1,400 people came to a restaurant on Hilton Head Island to enjoy a free meal as one community. “In 1998, there was an article in the Island news packet...
WSAV-TV
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking …. Savannah-Hilton Head Airport officials say parking is getting back to normal. Chatham County to offer early voting on Saturday …. Chatham County’s Voter Registration Office on Saturday announced early in-person voting will...
WJCL
TMT Farms opens Christmas lights display
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — TMT Farms opened their farm for the 28th year for their 2.5-mile Christmas lights drive-thru. It started as a simple manger scene for friends and family in 1994. Today, hundreds of cars line up off Old River Road to get into the Christmas spirit. It takes months to build the elaborate holiday maze, and the Thompson family does it all out of pocket.
WSAV-TV
Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday
Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police search for missing teen last seen Wednesday. Police are looking for a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season. Police warn of possible scams this holiday season.
abcnews4.com
Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
Savannah Tribune
Local Church Prepares Dynamic Giveaway for 1,000 Families
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship presents “Blessings on the Southside” and Grocery and Gift Giveaway for the Local Community. Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship is proud to present “Blessings on the Southside” on Saturday, December 17, 2022, beginning at 10:00am and lasting until 1:00pm (or while supplies last). The community giveaway will take place at 425 West Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, GA. Under the leadership of Pastors Charles & Yolanda Roberson, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be serving the community by providing 1,000 grocery boxes and 1,000 free gifts OR gift cards to families and children who attend, while supplies last.
wtoc.com
14th annual Feed the Hungry event happening Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 volunteers will be serving up a meal Wednesday to more than 3,000 community members in need this Thanksgiving. But the the 14th annual Feed the Hungry event is more than just a hot meal. The will have an empowerment zone with more than...
Midtown Savannah fire displaces 4 Monday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A house fire in Midtown Savannah displaced four people on Monday. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said a home in the 1500 block of E. 53rd Street caught fire around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the flames in about 15 minutes and fully cleared the scene about an hour and a half […]
Richmond Hill residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the local area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said […]
Savannah, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sandy Creek High School football team will have a game with Savannah Christian Preparatory School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
YMCA gym now open 24 hours; Black Friday deal available
The Statesboro Family YMCA now allows gym members to come at any time of the day or night with their new 24-hour membership. “It started October 1st; that was our first day we went 24 hours,” YMCA Director Hannah Beggs said. “We tried to ease all the members into it. It is just $1 extra per month for 24-hour access, if you’re already a member. If you’re not already a member, you add an add-on fee for $1 per month, and that’s not per individual. It’s for the whole household.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
