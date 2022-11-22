Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
IDNR announces Habitat Fund project grant recipients
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently announced projects that will be funded through the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program, which supports efforts to enhance wildlife habitat by non-profit organizations and governmental entities. Funding for the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grant program comes from...
Illinois Business Journal
Next stakeholder workshop Nov. 29 on implementing Illinois EV infrastructure plan
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the next stakeholder meeting on implementing the state’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan. This virtual stakeholder workshop will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. Based on feedback from previous stakeholder meetings, the upcoming workshop will be focused on...
Illinois Business Journal
Groundbreaking held for what will be only urgent care in East St. Louis metro region
LifeBridge unveiled as Transformation Project name. SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital held the groundbreaking on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, for what will be the only Urgent Care in the East St. Louis metro region. “We are extremely pleased to be launching this much-needed service for the residents of the...
