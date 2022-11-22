Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking held for what will be only urgent care in East St. Louis metro region
LifeBridge unveiled as Transformation Project name. SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital held the groundbreaking on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, for what will be the only Urgent Care in the East St. Louis metro region. “We are extremely pleased to be launching this much-needed service for the residents of the...
Edwardsville, Bank of Madison County partner on bonds to finance East Fire Station project
The City of Edwardsville is partnering with the Bank of Madison County to finance the construction of its new East Fire Station through the issuance of $6.87 million in general obligation bonds. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the City Council approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the bonds, with Mayor...
