Wisconsin Attorney General Discusses Lawsuit Regarding State's Abortion Ban
(AP) Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that he wants his lawsuit challenging the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly through the courts, but it could be months before anything happens after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss it next year. The case is almost...
Pharmacies Still Seeing a Shortage of Amoxicillin
(By Jenny Peek, Wisconsin Public Radio) Children and parents aren't the only ones feeling the strain of this year's respiratory virus season. According to Jenny Peek with Wisconsin Public Radio, manufacturers of the antibiotic amoxicillin are also struggling to keep up. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added amoxicillin to its list of nationwide drug shortages on Oct. 28.
Special Olympics Wisconsin State Bowling Tournament Coming To Weston
Special Olympics Wisconsin will close out the 2022 calendar year with its State Bowling Tournament on Saturday & Sunday, December 3 & 4, at Dale's Weston Lanes in suburban Wausau. This will be the largest ever bowling tournament hosted by Special Olympics Wisconsin. More than 900 qualifiers who placed first,...
It's Black Friday...Shop Wisely
It’s Black Friday, traditionally the single busiest shopping day of the year .With the holiday season fast approaching, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection encourages consumers to shop wisely. Consumers should remember these tips to protect their wallets and their private data while shopping. Review a...
