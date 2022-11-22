Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
mynews13.com
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say
CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
North Carolina officials consider alternative transportation taxes
State leaders are grappling with how to raise the money to maintain those roads as the population grows and the gas tax becomes a less reliable source of revenue.
iredellfreenews.com
Rocky Creek Dairy named 2022 Farm of the Year (Photos)
At the annual Farm-City Week Banquet on Tuesday night, Rocky Creek Dairy President Dr. Ben Shelton, son Paul Shelton, and Thad Gaither accepted the Iredell County Farm of the Year honors from Iredell Cooperative Extension Director Nancy Keith and award sponsor Carolina Farm Credit’s representative Kathy Bunton. The award...
North Carolina News Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash
A North Carolina news station has lost two team members in a helicopter crash. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a Nov. 22 helicopter crash near Interstate 77, their news station confirmed. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss," WBTV shared in a Nov. 22...
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
'This virus is very, very lethal' | NC wildlife officials share how to protect flocks after bird flu is confirmed in Charlotte region
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife officials ask bird owners in the Charlotte region to be on high alert since a particularly concerning strain of bird flu has now been detected in the area. Friday, the state confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian flu in a...
walterborolive.com
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton
On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
wbtw.com
North Carolina deputies find more than 200 pounds of marijuana, arrest 2 California men
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two California men are facing charges after Randolph County deputies found about 230 pounds of marijuana inside a tractor-trailer. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the drugs on Monday when they pulled over the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. A K-9 alerted officers to the drugs.
‘I can get what I want’: NC man buys lottery ticket at Food Lion on a whim, wins $100,000
Zick, 76, said he stopped at the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte to pick up a few things for his sister when he decided to buy his $20 ticket.
4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
