Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
Inflation and supply chain impacting North Carolina's cotton industry

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. — Cotton farmers across the United States are busy harvesting now. And North Carolina is the seventh-largest producer of cotton in the country. While practices in the industry have gotten faster, farmers are still facing issues from inflation to labor shortages. What You Need To Know.
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
North Carolina gas prices to increase in 2023, state officials say

CHARLOTTE — North Carolinians can expect a rise in gas prices this new year, according to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Gas prices and alternative fuel tax rates will increase statewide from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon in 2023, the NCDOR said. The gas tax rate is calculated by using the gas tax rate of the year before, multiplied by a percentage. The percentage is 100 plus or minus the sum of the change in the state’s population percentage.
Rocky Creek Dairy named 2022 Farm of the Year (Photos)

At the annual Farm-City Week Banquet on Tuesday night, Rocky Creek Dairy President Dr. Ben Shelton, son Paul Shelton, and Thad Gaither accepted the Iredell County Farm of the Year honors from Iredell Cooperative Extension Director Nancy Keith and award sponsor Carolina Farm Credit’s representative Kathy Bunton. The award...
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a North Carolina man, Braedan Rose, 25, of Avery County in Newland, N.C., was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon. The man was reported missing to North Carolina authorities on Friday, Oct 14. North Carolina authorities were told the man battled with drug addiction...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
