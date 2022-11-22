Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
wdrb.com
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state at Kentucky Capitol, funeral arrangements released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services for former Kentucky Governor and KFC President John Y. Brown, Jr., will take place next week. Brown will lie in state at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 3-7 p.m. Visitation is open to the public. Funeral services will be...
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
Lexington, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WHAS 11
Owner asks judge for venue change in Lankford Funeral Home lawsuits
Randy Lankford is asking the lawsuits be moved from Clark County to Scott county. He says media coverage of the case could skew a jury's opinion.
fox56news.com
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash
Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 15
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of the games. Below are all the final scores for Week 15. To see highlights, click here. KENTUCKY. Raceland 49 Holy Cross 6 F. Bardstown 38...
WKYT 27
Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
wymt.com
Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44. Blair Green scored seven points...
No. 25 Louisville rolls into Governor’s Cup vs. Kentucky
The 34th version of the Governor’s Cup will have the Bluegrass State enthralled Saturday afternoon when No. 25 Louisville faces
fox56news.com
Richmond police searching for man involved in theft investigation
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police are searching for information about a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for 31-year-old Charles Duh. Police said he is a suspect in a theft investigation and has several unserved arrest warrants.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —Thirty-seven media members submitted Governor’s Cup predictions to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Twenty-six are picking the Wildcats, and 11 are taking the Cards. —The U of L volleyball team swept Notre Dame to lock up its third straight ACC regular season title. The Cards...
fox56news.com
Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash
Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
fox56news.com
‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Richmond pub owner is turning his bar into a home to host a Thanksgiving dinner. Chuck Fields, owner of The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub since 2004, has been providing a family setting for Thanksgiving dinners to the community for almost 20 years. Formerly...
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
