Lexington, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

16-year-old Lexington boy still missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
LEXINGTON, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
High School Football PRO

Lexington, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Owensboro High School football team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on November 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
OWENSBORO, KY
fox56news.com

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash

Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin …. Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe this Thanksgiving while preparing …. Here in...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of the games. Below are all the final scores for Week 15. To see highlights, click here. KENTUCKY. Raceland 49 Holy Cross 6 F. Bardstown 38...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. mother arrested after son ingests dangerous drug, citation says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is facing charges after police say her son ingested a dangerous drug. Alashia Brown is charged with criminal abuse. According to her arrest citation, Brown’s two-year-old son was taken to the hospital after ingesting fentanyl Sunday afternoon. We don’t know the boy’s condition at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky women’s basketball breaks even on Bahamas trip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team went 1-1 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. The Cats played Virginia Tech to begin the trip, falling short in a 82-74 loss. Kentucky beat Dayton in the second and last game 70-44. Blair Green scored seven points...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond police searching for man involved in theft investigation

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond police are searching for information about a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. The Richmond Police Department said it is looking for 31-year-old Charles Duh. Police said he is a suspect in a theft investigation and has several unserved arrest warrants.
RICHMOND, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —Thirty-seven media members submitted Governor’s Cup predictions to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Twenty-six are picking the Wildcats, and 11 are taking the Cards. —The U of L volleyball team swept Notre Dame to lock up its third straight ACC regular season title. The Cards...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington drunk driving crash

Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Man to be sentenced following 2020 deadly Lexington …. Matthew Starling, 33, was found guilty of reckless homicide and DUI in October. Morning weather forecast: 11/24/22. Justin Logan’s forecast: Mild, mostly dry Thanksgiving. Keeping you safe...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
LEXINGTON, KY
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Boyle County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
DANVILLE, KY

