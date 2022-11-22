At last night's Common Council - City of Marshfield meeting, citizens of Marshfield appeared before the council to address the remediation of Braem Park Skate Park. The reason for the discussion on the proposed remediation of the Braem Park Skate Park was that recently a young Marshfield community member passed away from a drug overdose. This young person was an active patron of the skate park so it became a place of remembrance. Artful graffiti started to appear in remembrance of the young person, so naturally, some concern was raised regarding that some things may get out of control.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO