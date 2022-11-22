Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Judith ‘Judy’ Hansen
Judith “Judy” M. Hansen, 84, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. Judy was born on February 3, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Raymond and Arline (Froebel) Ploetz. She married Robert Hansen on August 22, 1959 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and he survives in Bowling Green. Also surviving are her children: Barbara Hansen of Lakewood, Ohio and Daniel (Lisa) Hansen of Charlotte, North Carolina; two granddaughters: Lucy and Molly and her sister: Dawn Geschke and her brother: William Ploetz.
bgindependentmedia.org
Library to host Open Mic Poetry Night
Poets: the Wood County District Public Library wants to hear your poems! Join WCDPL for an Open Mic Poetry Night on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the Bowling Green Library. All poets from the community are invited to come and read their poems about...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG resident shocked over anti-renter sentiment expressed during zoning discussions
I have been dismayed by the public comments regarding Bowling Green’s zoning code update. The way folks have spoken about renters has been shocking. I have been very surprised to hear multiple people insist there are certain people who should be kept out of their neighborhoods. Bowling Green has...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG FFA members receive chapter degrees during ceremony
Bowling Green FFA kicked off the month of October with the Chapter Degree ceremony. The ceremony was held at Elmwood High School this year and the chapter had 27 members receive their chapter degrees. The chapter degree is the second highest degree a member can earn and the highest degree...
bgindependentmedia.org
Indigenous creators find a place at BGSU through In the Round series
For the past several years starting with theater productions, events at BGSU would open with a land acknowledgement recognizing the indigenous people who traditionally have occupied Northwest Ohio. An initiative led by Jenn Stucker, of the School of Art, and Heidi Nees of theater, has taken that acknowledgement further with...
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street
Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
Comments / 0