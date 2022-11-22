Judith “Judy” M. Hansen, 84, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022. Judy was born on February 3, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Raymond and Arline (Froebel) Ploetz. She married Robert Hansen on August 22, 1959 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and he survives in Bowling Green. Also surviving are her children: Barbara Hansen of Lakewood, Ohio and Daniel (Lisa) Hansen of Charlotte, North Carolina; two granddaughters: Lucy and Molly and her sister: Dawn Geschke and her brother: William Ploetz.

