‘Cybersecurity incident’ disrupts Washington County website, some services
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A “cybersecurity incident” on Thanksgiving caused a disruption to certain computer systems, including the county’s website and some services. As of Friday at 7:30 p.m., the disruption was affecting some capabilities at the Emergency Communications Center, but Danielle Weaver, Washington County Public Relations and Marketing Director, said in […]
Columbia Association CEO denied request to challenge her evaluation as board maintains silence
The elected directors of the Columbia Association in Howard County have determined that the organization’s CEO has no right to appeal an annual evaluation that she says contains wildly conflicting accounts of her performance and has no actionable steps for improvement – and may be a document they are using to oust her.
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
How long should winter break be? Montgomery, Arlington schools working on new calendars
School officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, and Arlington, Virginia, are in the process of developing calendars for the next school year as some parents across the D.C. area say current calendars include too many days off. Dana Edwards, chief of district operations in Montgomery County, said at a meeting this...
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
Concern for Missing Bethesda Man
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man from Bethesda. Phillip Richard Hornor was last seen the morning of November 26, 2022, in the 6000 block of South...
Judge reviews surveillance video in Catherine Hoggle's mental competency hearing
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The high-stakes competency hearing for a mentally ill Montgomery County woman accused of killing her own children 8 years ago took an unusual turn Wednesday. Judge James Bonifant confirmed to attorneys in the case that he reviewed courtroom security video of 36-year-old suspect Catherine Hoggle. Supporters...
Former Baltimore Mayor Dixon speaks out against City Council's vote on the pension plan
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is speaking out against the City Council's vote on the pension plan this week. According to Dixon, when the council voted they were not aware of a particular city charter at best or simply, ignored it, at worst. The new pension...
Looking ahead to the new year as Baltimore plans to take action with squeegeeing issues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said beginning Jan. 10, Baltimore city will be taking a number of steps, including banning squeegeeing at six major corridors in the city. New video obtained by FOX45 News shows a Baltimore police officer sitting at the corner of Light and Conway streets...
Anne Arundel County students make dangerous trek to school lasting 4.5 miles, 75 minutes
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Parents in Anne Arundel County have had enough. It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and their children have missed a significant amount of school because the district cannot provide a regular bus. The families say their children are forced to walk to school in the bitter cold along dangerous highways.
Close reading of Mosby’s pension bill shows it could benefit him – and hurt Scott
Forget terms limits. The primary purpose of this bill is to protect Nick Mosby and others from loss of future pension benefits if they lose at the polls [OP-ED] Why is Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby in such an extraordinary rush to pass Bill 22-0292?. The bill, which he...
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, Maryland
From the brick-paved streets to the waterfront shopping, Annapolis, Maryland is so charming and full of American history that it should be on your “Must Visit” list if you’re ever on the East Coast. And since Annapolis is less than an hour away from Washington, DC, visiting this waterfront town makes a perfect weekend getaway. We recently visited Annapolis for a quick babymoon before baby #2 comes and had an amazing time in just 2 days! Continue reading to get the ultimate guide on how to fill your weekend with what to do, eat, and stay while you’re in Annapolis, Maryland!
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville early Thanksgiving morning, November 24, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 900 block of Rose Avenue, at the Pike & Rose development, at 1:41 AM Thursday.
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall (updated November 26, 2022). Kabob N Karahi. Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to...
School Employee Charged with Assaulting Student
A Loudoun County Public Schools behavioral assistant has been charged with two counts of assault, following a Sheriff’s Office investigation. Julie D. Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, is accused of assaulting a student inside a Lightridge High School classroom on two occasions, according to the report. The incidents were reported...
Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force Convenes
Members of the Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force met Wednesday night at the Montgomery County Public Safety Headquarters in Gaithersburg. The night’s agenda included roll call which is a briefing that occurs each evening before the officers begin to patrol the streets and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) traffic stop demonstrations held in the parking lot of Police headquarters.
Archdiocese Of Baltimore Will Not Oppose The Release Of Priests Accused Of Abuse
Vowing to be committed to transparency, the Archdiocese of Baltimore announced it will not interfere with Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s motion to release a lengthy report detailing the abuse of hundreds of victims. Last week, Frosh filed a motion to release the 463-page report, which identifies 158 priests...
Beyond MoCo: Frederick Police Warns Community of Virtual Kidnapping Ransom Scam
Per Frederick Police Department: In November of 2022, the Frederick Police Department investigated two occurrences related to a virtual kidnapping ransom scam. During these investigations, it was found the suspect(s) called the victims advising a family member was being held captive, demanding a ransom be paid for their release. In both cases, the suspects ordered the victims to stay on the phone until the ransom was electronically wired to a location in Mexico.
A Mexican Rodeo in Maryland Helps People Find Common Ground
The first Maryland International Agriculture & Environment Conference was held at Rancho Los Magueyes in Odenton, Maryland, last month. Born of the relationship between agricultural professionals from Maryland, and its sister city, Jalisco, Mexico, the conference came complete with an authentic Mexican style lunch, Mariachi Band, and a Charreada — a traditional Mexican rodeo-like event that involves competitive equestrian classes.
Mayor Scott issues statement following Baltimore reaching 300 homicides in 2022
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement after Baltimore reached 300 homicides in 2022. Baltimore reached its 300th homicide of the year on Tuesday after police upgraded the classification of an April shooting. Officials said a 24-year-old man who was shot on April 12 in northeast Baltimore died Monday. No...
