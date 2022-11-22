Read full article on original website
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love LSI (LYTS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the airline...
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $185.66, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Why Is Meta Platforms (META) Up 14.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Meta Platforms (META). Shares have added about 14.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Meta Platforms due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Amphenol (APH) Up 8.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Amphenol (APH). Shares have added about 8.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amphenol due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). Shares have added about 3.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
CME (CME) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for CME Group (CME). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is CME due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is KBR (KBR) Up 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for KBR Inc. (KBR). Shares have added about 12.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is KBR due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is RPC (RES) Down 3.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for RPC (RES). Shares have lost about 3.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is RPC due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Why Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boston Scientific (BSX). Shares have added about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boston Scientific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is BioMarin (BMRN) Up 14.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN). Shares have added about 14.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is BioMarin due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are looking at a share price decline of more than 90% over the past 12 months, and the shares are now trading close to their 52-week low. Though it successfully commercialized its Nuvaxovid jab in a slew of countries for primary series COVID-19 vaccinations, and also for booster vaccinations, the biotech is struggling to find a profitable future amid declining demand and persistent problems with its manufacturing operations.
Why Is Penske (PAG) Up 16% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Penske Automotive (PAG). Shares have added about 16% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Penske due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
