Houston, TX

Houston Chronicle

Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man At-Large, Suspected of Killing Ex, Another Man on Thanksgiving, 2 Others Injured

A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years

The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
HOUSTON, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Man in Houston is Accused of Shooting an 11-Year-Old Boy in Leg

Police authorities in Houston said that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while going home after he and his 15-year-old brother were taking out the trash. Houston police said that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash on Tuesday night. He was already walking and going home together with his 15-year-old brother when the shooting incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX

