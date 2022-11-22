Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Houston Chronicle
Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said the 28-year-old suspect...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man At-Large, Suspected of Killing Ex, Another Man on Thanksgiving, 2 Others Injured
A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.
Houston Chronicle
Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years
The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
Kemah shooting left 17-year-old suspect and 55-year-old victim dead, deputies say
Deputies revealed on Wednesday the details of the Nov. 17 killing, which also involved the death of a 17-year-old suspect.
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
fox26houston.com
Breaking Bond: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother 24 hours after jail release
HOUSTON - 36-year-old Danny Leonard's criminal history dates back to 2004. On Nov. 7, Leonard was charged with evading arrest following a police chase and a felony for possession of a weapon. 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton granted Leonard two personal recognizance bonds and he was a free...
KSAT 12
Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
proclaimerscv.com
Man in Houston is Accused of Shooting an 11-Year-Old Boy in Leg
Police authorities in Houston said that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while going home after he and his 15-year-old brother were taking out the trash. Houston police said that an 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg while taking out the trash on Tuesday night. He was already walking and going home together with his 15-year-old brother when the shooting incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m.
KHOU
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
fox26houston.com
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy helps homeless man get his own apartment just in time for Thanksgiving
News - At 70 years old, one Houstonian has actually spent more time homeless than he has living in his own home. However, this Thanksgiving he is no longer on the street thanks to a kind-hearted Harris County Sheriff’s deputy. The 70-year-old’s loved ones say knowing he’s no longer homeless is truly a holiday miracle.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
cw39.com
HPD arrests suspect with victim’s body still in apartment a day after shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — When officers were sent to check on a welfare call in southwest Houston, they found more than they were expecting. Now one person in behind bars, accused of murder. Charges have been filed against 22-year-old Jairo Vanejas in the death of an unidentified 27-year-old victim. The...
Houston Police Chief Denies Claims That Takeoff's Murder Case Has Gone Cold
The hunt for Takeoff's shooter continues.
KENS 5
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "Two people were murdered in the night, each shot in the head...
Officers shoot into Kingwood home while responding to medical alarm, HPD says
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruder
A homeowner had a close call after he was mistaken to be an intruder by a Houston Police officer responding to a panic alarm. According to Assistant Chief P. Cantu of the Houston Police Department, a panic alarm went off at the homeowner's home at 10:50 p.m.
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Video shows wanted suspect steal man's car at gunpoint outside Montrose Voodoo Doughnuts
"Get on the f------ ground. Get out the f------ car," the wanted man can be heard demanding in surveillance video of the aggravated robbery.
Comments / 0