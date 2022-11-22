ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation

MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Police release new details on Idaho murder investigations

Police are revealing more information into the homicide investigations of four Idaho college students, saying it's possible some of the victims were asleep during the attack. They also say they have ruled out several people who came in contact with the victims on the night they were killed. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
wrkf.org

What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
MOSCOW, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?

Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

A message from University of Idaho president

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score

The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins

The Snake River flowing below the Teton Range. (Ansel Adams/public domain, https://catalog.archives.gov/id/519904) The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy