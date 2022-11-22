Read full article on original website
Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept say detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. The post Police to give update on investigation into deaths of 4 University of Idaho students appeared first on Local News 8.
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
koze.com
State of Idaho Provides $1 Million For Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW, ID – Law enforcement officials say the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month remains their highest priority and investigators will continue to work through the holiday weekend. The Idaho Governor’s Office has approved an expenditure of $1 million to assist in finding the killer...
Police rule out suspects in killings of four Idaho college students
Idaho police spent the weekend ruling out suspects in the homicide investigation of four college students. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest including how officials are assuring the public they are doing their best to keep the community safe. Nov. 22, 2022.
KTVB
Treasure Valley law enforcement reacts to former Boise police captain's affiliation with white nationalist group
BOISE, Idaho — More backlash from local law enforcement tonight against a recently retired Boise Police Captain. This comes one day after Mayor Lauren McLean said she's launching an independent investigation into Matthew Bryngelson, and the entire Boise Police Department. Bryngelson was scheduled to speak at the American Renaissance...
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
KLEWTV
Investigators release new information on the U of I students murdered
On Tuesday night, Moscow Police sent out new information regarding the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students on November 13, 2022. A new webpage on the City of Moscow website has been set up as a consolidated location for information resources related to the investigation. The new page can be found at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/1064/King-Street-Homicide.
wccsradio.com
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students’ murders
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department said Monday that a dog found skinned head-to-tail on Oct. 21 is unrelated to the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students three weeks later. Pamela Colbert’s neighbors found her lost dog, a 12-year-old mini Australian shepherd, completely skinned just down...
Idaho Police Discuss Skinned Dog Connection to Mysterious Student Killings
More than a week after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, authorities said they have no suspect or weapon in the killings.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
TODAY.com
Police release new details on Idaho murder investigations
Police are revealing more information into the homicide investigations of four Idaho college students, saying it's possible some of the victims were asleep during the attack. They also say they have ruled out several people who came in contact with the victims on the night they were killed. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2022.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
wrkf.org
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders
On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
nbcrightnow.com
A message from University of Idaho president
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The University of Idaho president, Scott Green, has released a message regarding the four students who were murdered earlier this month and the safety precautions that will now be used on and off campus. In his message the president speaks on the fear and devastation the murders...
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins
The Snake River flowing below the Teton Range. (Ansel Adams/public domain, https://catalog.archives.gov/id/519904) The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell.
Comments / 2