Japan aims for World Cup knockout stage against Costa Rica
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — How big was Japan's 2-1 upset of Germany in the opening round of the World Cup? Newspapers in Japan used the term “Daikimboshi” from sumo wrestling to describe the magnitude of the surprise: when a low-ranked wrestler overpowers a grand champion. The victory has also been compared to Japan's 34-32 upset of powerful South Africa in the 2015 rugby World Cup in England. ...
Flashes of Arab unity at World Cup after years of discontent
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — For a brief moment after Saudi Arabia’s Salem Aldawsari fired a soccer ball from just inside the penalty box into the back of the net to seal a win against Argentina, Arabs across the divided Middle East found something to celebrate. Such Arab unity is hard to come by and fleeting when it arrives. But Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup has provided a moment where many in the Arab world have rallied by Doha and the Saudi team’s win. Whether that momentum continues will be tested on Saturday as Saudi Arabia faces Poland — and as regional tensions, religious differences and renewed economic competition between countries resume.
Herdman’s inspiration try at World Cup, provokes Croatia
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman attempted to inspire his players after a 1-0 loss to Belgium in his nation’s first World Cup match in 36 years. His televised comments may have served to provoke Croatia, the losing finalist in 2018. Croatia’s 24 Sata (24 Hours) tabloid ran a fullpage photo of a naked Herdman with Maple Leaf flags over his mouth and private parts and a headline that translated to: “You have the mouth, but do you have the (guts) as well?” Canada and Croatia, which opened with a 0-0 draw against Morocco, play Sunday.
What channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on? How to watch on TV and online
Saudi Arabia will be hoping to pull off another shock at the World Cup as they take on Poland in Group C.Saudi Arabia sent shockwaves around the world as they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.The stunning result over Lionel Messi’s side blew Group C wide open but neither Poland or Mexico could take advantage as they drew 0-0.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory, while Robert Lewandowski will hope to make amends after his penalty miss.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Poland vs Saudi Arabia?The match...
Poland vs Saudi Arabia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
Poland face Saudi Arabia in Group D of the World Cup.Saudi Arabia produced the result of the World Cup so far, and one of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament, as they beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening match.After a 0-0 draw with Mexico, which saw Robert Lewandowski miss a second-half penalty, Poland missed the chance to take advantage and hit ground running in Qatar.It means Saudi Arabia can qualify for the last 16 with a victory over Poland - who will know how costly dropped points could be ahead of their final match against Argentina.Here’s...
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia is counting on more overwhelming home-like support against Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. Tunisia is one of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East and it had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games while holding European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw. Both teams will have higher expectations after Australia was beat 4-1 by defending champion France in its Group D opener. France leads the group with three points. Tunisia and Denmark are next with one point each and Australia trails with none.
Injured Neymar to miss Brazil’s second World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil says Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury. Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday. He says “the goal is to have him recover” in time to still play in the tournament. Lasmar did not give a timetable on Neymar’s recovery.
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup’s surprise stars
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals. Seated...
US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England in what was likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage. The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling the result “Yawn in the USA.” England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.
De Bruyne, Belgium need 2nd chance to impress at World Cup
Kevin de Bruyne's reaction to winning man of the match in Belgium's first game at the World Cup showed he's aware he didn't play well
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
Maradona’s World Cup absence ‘strange’ for Messi, Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since the 1978 World Cup. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the second anniversary of Maradona’s death, and both Argentina and FIFA commemorated the day in Qatar. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the date of Maradona’s death was “a very sad day for everyone.”
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: Argentina, Messi look for rebound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina came to the World Cup as a favorite but is now in danger of an early elimination. Argentina cannot lose its match Saturday against Mexico if it hopes to advance to the knockout stage. Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when it beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their opening match. Messi says the team’s attitude is to still win every outing. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia looks for another upset against Poland, while France plays Denmark and Australia faces Tunisia.
After Messi comes Lewandowski for Saudi Arabia at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia shocked Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets. The Green Falcons now turn their attention to Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday. Saudi Arabia is the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament. It could even book its place in the second round with a win. Midfielder Sami Al-Najei says: “We will work even harder than in the previous match. Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.” Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina blew open Group C and left the other rivals scrambling for points after Mexico’s 0-0 draw with Poland.
‘Perfectionist’ De Bruyne accepts need to adapt at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Playing for Belgium at the World Cup feels a lot different to Kevin De Bruyne than playing for Manchester City in the Premier League. De Bruyne’s temper flared at times during Belgium’s underwhelming first performance at the World Cup. He showed his disgust toward teammates and was engaged in a heated discussion with coach Roberto Martinez during the 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday. De Bruyne accepts the need to “adapt to my teammates” and said Friday he only gets so agitated because he is a “perfectionist.” Belgium plays Morocco on Sunday.
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Show’s over already for host Qatar’s World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal...
Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Ecuador striker Enner Valencia scored a World Cup-best third goal in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands that eliminated host nation Qatar from its home tournament. The draw gave both the Dutch and Ecuador one point apiece to move them to four points in Group A. It left Qatar with zero points after losing 3-1 to Senegal hours earlier. Cody Gakpo fired the Dutch into a sixth-minute lead with a rising shot from the edge of the penalty area. It was the fastest goal scored so far in Qatar. Ecuador leveled in the 49th when Énner Valencia passed the ball into an empty net after a shot was parried.
Marco Asensio takes leading role for Spain at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From the sidelines at Real Madrid to one of the most important players with Spain at the World Cup. It’s been a nice turnaround for forward Marco Asensio. The forward has been relegated to a secondary role at Real Madrid under coach Carlo Ancelotti. But things have been different under coach Luis Enrique with Spain. He has become one of the key players of a revamped Spain squad that got off to a strong start in its quest to win a second World Cup title.
Robert Page appears to write off Wales’ round of 16 hopes after defeat to Iran
Wales are clinging on to a World Cup lifeline as they bid to reach the knockout stages – even though boss Robert Page appeared to write off their hopes after losing 2-0 to Iran.England’s goalless draw with the United States on Friday night means that Wales still have a path to the round of 16.Wales must beat England on Tuesday – something they have not achieved since 1984 – at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and hope Iran and the United States draw their final group game.That would see Wales finish behind England and above Iran in second spot on...
