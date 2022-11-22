ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

whbc.com

Diocese: Massillon’s Three Catholic Churches to Become One

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced that the three churches in Massillon will merge as one parish starting January 1, to be known as Divine Mercy Parish. The Saint Mary, Saint Joseph and Saint Barbara Churches already had one pastor among...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland.com

This holiday, reject the false Thanksgiving narrative that overlooks the suffering of Indigenous peoples: Nancy Kelsey

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving is a cornucopia of American mythologies. While there’s nothing wrong with pausing to reflect on all for which there is to be grateful – something we could all probably do more often -- it is important to acknowledge that this nationally celebrated holiday is built on a lie. It is one I feel compelled to address here, as an Indigenous person.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment

CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

31 Ways to Tell If Someone's Not From Cleveland

Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they've never been to the West Side Market. Or they don't worship the Browns. Or they make a face when you say 'ope.'. Then you ask what...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure

PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
PARMA, OH
cleveland.com

The Centro redesigns space, menu in former Adega restaurant in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The folks at The Centro essentially have taken the adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and tossed it out the window. Adega, a slightly under-the-radar and excellent restaurant serving downtown Cleveland, has been replaced with The Centro, an American-European restaurant. It is located in The Metropolitan at the 9, at 2017 E. 9th St.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch

Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
akronjewishnews.com

Wayside Furniture matching donations

Wayside Furniture in Akron will match donations made to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry up to $100 during the store’s after Thanksgiving giving event Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Checks made out to the kosher food pantry need to be dropped off at Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road during business hours.
AKRON, OH
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
CLEVELAND, OH
Matter News

Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future

At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
COLUMBUS, OH

