cleveland.com
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros squares off against board over $1.9M in ‘bonuses’: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. After a decade of pushing a new, inclusive vision of healthcare, Akram Boutros was set to step down from MetroHealth System as a Cleveland hero. His tenure at a safety-net hospital was...
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
whbc.com
Diocese: Massillon’s Three Catholic Churches to Become One
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced that the three churches in Massillon will merge as one parish starting January 1, to be known as Divine Mercy Parish. The Saint Mary, Saint Joseph and Saint Barbara Churches already had one pastor among...
cleveland.com
Beachwood teacher overcomes health hurdles to become Step It Up Challenge winner
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Veronica Wendl’s neighbors might have gotten a glimpse of an unusual spectacle this fall. If they looked out their windows, they could have seen her repeatedly running around her Aurora home. This didn’t mean she had had too much caffeine. Instead, Wendl was racking up...
cleveland.com
This holiday, reject the false Thanksgiving narrative that overlooks the suffering of Indigenous peoples: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thanksgiving is a cornucopia of American mythologies. While there’s nothing wrong with pausing to reflect on all for which there is to be grateful – something we could all probably do more often -- it is important to acknowledge that this nationally celebrated holiday is built on a lie. It is one I feel compelled to address here, as an Indigenous person.
cleveland.com
Northeast Ohio’s strong opinions on the Cleveland Clinic charging for time doctors spend messaging: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Clinic’s decision to start charging for some messages that patients has generated a whole lot of strong opinions. Cash grab or fair compensation? We’re talking it out on a special episode of Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment
CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
Cleveland Scene
31 Ways to Tell If Someone's Not From Cleveland
Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they've never been to the West Side Market. Or they don't worship the Browns. Or they make a face when you say 'ope.'. Then you ask what...
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
cleveland.com
Parma City School District surveys community after bond issue failure
PARMA, Ohio -- As the dust settles on the reality facing Parma City Schools in the wake of the Nov. 8 election, Superintendent Charles Smialek said a recent survey has revealed the public’s reasoning for the defeat of a strategic consolidation new-money bond issue. More than 500 residents took...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
cleveland.com
The Centro redesigns space, menu in former Adega restaurant in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The folks at The Centro essentially have taken the adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and tossed it out the window. Adega, a slightly under-the-radar and excellent restaurant serving downtown Cleveland, has been replaced with The Centro, an American-European restaurant. It is located in The Metropolitan at the 9, at 2017 E. 9th St.
Attorney for the MetroHealth CEO fired over $1.9M in bonuses accuses hospital board of ‘retaliation’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An attorney for MetroHealth System President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros said Tuesday morning that the fired CEO was targeted because he raised the possible unauthorized hiring of the new MetroHealth CEO, Airica Steed. Jason R. Bristol, attorney for Boutros, in a statement called the firing...
Why does my Cleveland dad listen to Arlo Guthrie’s ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ every Thanksgiving?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We’ll save the tale of how “Die Hard” became a Christmas classic for another day. This holiday story is about how “Alice’s Restaurant,” a 1967 opus by folk singer Arlo Guthrie, went from a Vietnam War-era protest song to a Cleveland Thanksgiving radio tradition in less than a decade.
cleveland.com
Lakewood eyes 2023 construction for $100 million mixed-use project at former hospital site
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- More than two years after the former Lakewood Hospital was demolished, the city has slowly and methodically moved forward with a massive mixed-use project in its place. It now appears that the period of due diligence on national real estate developer CASTO Communities and North Pointe Realty’s...
Cuyahoga County wants to spend $5 million remediating former industrial sites: Stimulus Watch
Cuyahoga County Council is considering spending $5 million of COVID-19 stimulus dollars remediating former commercial and industrial sites. Remediating the 18 brownfields would be paid for by a portion of the county’s $240 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The $5 million is the county’s share of state money, plus private funds that are being used to redevelop land.
akronjewishnews.com
Wayside Furniture matching donations
Wayside Furniture in Akron will match donations made to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry up to $100 during the store’s after Thanksgiving giving event Nov. 25 to Nov. 28. Checks made out to the kosher food pantry need to be dropped off at Wayside Furniture at 1367 Canton Road during business hours.
MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to CMSD, MetroHealth fires Dr. Akram Boutros for ‘embezzlement,' and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $20 million to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District today. Learn what they plan to use the...
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Right-wing Silicon Valley hijacking Ohio’s future
At any given moment in the motion of history – especially during those distinguished times often characterized as “unprecedented” or “extraordinary” – it’s far too common, almost expected, to hear an idiom popularized by Fredric Jameson: “It’s easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism.”
