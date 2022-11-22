ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Texas couple meets biological kids years after donating embryos

After welcoming twins through IVF, Brooke and Chris Martin donated their remaining embryos to help other couples in need. Years later, they received a message from Thomas Monroe, a triplet from Tennessee, who looked exactly like their sons. NBC’s Morgan Chesky shares where the story went from there.Nov. 24, 2022.
Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade

Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
Al's leaving the hospital! See his Thanksgiving message as he heads home

Al Roker is home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. The TODAY weatherman shared the uplifting news on Instagram on Nov. 24 that he is out of the hospital after an issue with blood clots in his leg and lungs. He even got to watch a little bit of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he has been a fixture for nearly 30 years.
Camilla brings Paddington Bears to London children’s nursery

Camilla, Queen Consort, had an extra special delivery for one lucky nursery school in East London on Thursday. Her majesty brought Paddington Bears and other cuddly toys that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth to a children’s nursery.Nov. 24, 2022.
Cancer survivor gives back to the hospital that saved her life

Cancer survivor Lauren Lewis turned her love of fashion into yearly fashion shows to benefit the hospital that helped save her life – St. Jude. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports and Marlo Thomas talks about the important work and progress being done at the hospital.Nov. 24, 2022.

