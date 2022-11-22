Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Texas couple meets biological kids years after donating embryos
After welcoming twins through IVF, Brooke and Chris Martin donated their remaining embryos to help other couples in need. Years later, they received a message from Thomas Monroe, a triplet from Tennessee, who looked exactly like their sons. NBC’s Morgan Chesky shares where the story went from there.Nov. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade
Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
TODAY.com
Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer dies at 63
Irene Cara, singer of the ’80s chart-topper “Fame” has died at the age of 63 from unknown causes. Cara won an Oscar for her song “Flashdance… What a Feeling.”Nov. 26, 2022.
TODAY.com
Jay Leno seen with visible burns in new pics since hospital release
Jay Leno, who is set to return to the stage just two weeks after suffering serious burns from a fire in his garage, is seen in new photos taken in Pasadena, California.Nov. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Al's leaving the hospital! See his Thanksgiving message as he heads home
Al Roker is home from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner. The TODAY weatherman shared the uplifting news on Instagram on Nov. 24 that he is out of the hospital after an issue with blood clots in his leg and lungs. He even got to watch a little bit of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where he has been a fixture for nearly 30 years.
TODAY.com
Camilla brings Paddington Bears to London children’s nursery
Camilla, Queen Consort, had an extra special delivery for one lucky nursery school in East London on Thursday. Her majesty brought Paddington Bears and other cuddly toys that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth to a children’s nursery.Nov. 24, 2022.
TODAY.com
Cancer survivor gives back to the hospital that saved her life
Cancer survivor Lauren Lewis turned her love of fashion into yearly fashion shows to benefit the hospital that helped save her life – St. Jude. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports and Marlo Thomas talks about the important work and progress being done at the hospital.Nov. 24, 2022.
Comments / 0