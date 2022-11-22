Read full article on original website
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
ABC News
Jay Leno recovering after suffering burns to face, hands in 'gasoline accident'
Jay Leno is recovering after suffering burns to his face and hands in a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend. In a statement issued by the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles, the comedian and former "Tonight Show" host shared an update on his condition and recovery.
Jay Leno Reveals Burns In New Photo After Release From Hospital
Television host Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” to his face and hands on November 12. On Monday, Leno was released from the hospital, continuing his healing process. Ahead of his release, the Grossman Burn Center, where he stayed, took a photo providing a status update on the actor.
Tim Allen shares an update on Jay Leno's recovery after visiting him in the hospital
Tim Allen said that his close friend Jay Leno is "feeling better" after suffering burns in a gasoline fire on Saturday. The actor visited the former "Tonight Show" host in the hospital on Thursday.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
SEE THE PHOTO: Jay Leno Released From Burn Center, Seen For First Time With Facial Scar
There's no place like home. Jay Leno was released from the Los Angeles burn center after a 10-day stay following an accident at his classic car garage. The extent of the comedian's facial scarring from the first was hard to miss as he posed for a photo-op with healthcare workers from the specialty treatment center, and RadarOnline.com has the photo.On November 12, Leno, 72, was working on his classic steam engine car when he was "sprayed" with gasoline and became engulfed in flames when the reaction ignited. Leno was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transported to the...
TODAY.com
Jay Leno seen with visible injuries 1 day after being discharged from hospital
Jay Leno's burn injuries were visible when he flashed a peace sign to fans outside a gas station in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 22, just one day after the former "Tonight Show" host finished a 10-day stay at a Los Angeles facility where he was treated for third-degree burns. The...
Hospital shares photo of Jay Leno after treatment for ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire
Jay Leno has been discharged from the Grossman Burn Center 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.“I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery,” Dr Peter Grossman said in a statement.The 72-year-old former late-night host underwent surgery for serious burns when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).Some of the...
Jay Leno’s Gasoline Fire Accident: What Happened, His Injuries and More
Jay Leno is on the mend after a harrowing gasoline accident left him with “serious burns” on his face. The former Tonight Show host, who was burned in a garage fire that broke out in November 2022, “got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno told Variety one day after the incident. “I am […]
Jay Leno underwent skin grafts for burns
Jay Leno's doctor said the comedian has undergone a skin graft procedure and is expected to have another surgery this week as he recovers from serious burns.
Reason Behind Car Combusting That Left Jay Leno Facing A Skin Graft Revealed
Car enthusiast, Jay Leno, was taken to hospital over the weekend with third degree burns on the left hand side of his face after one of his cars burst into flames. The former ‘Tonight Show’ host put his fans at ease, saying:. “I got some serious burns from...
wtaj.com
Jay Leno burned by erupting car, in hospital
Jay Leno is hospitalized with facial burns after a car fire Sunday. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to Variety. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”. TMZ first reported that the...
Jay Leno Responds After Reports of Injury From Gasoline Fire
Jay Leno, a friend of the show and avid car collector, was in his famous Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.
Popculture
Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident
Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.
JAY LENO SUFFERS 'SERIOUS BURNS' IN CAR FIRE: 'I am okay. Just need a week or two'
ormer “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno suffered “a serious medical emergency” from a car fire that forced him to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend.
A.V. Club
Jay Leno released from burn center, expected to make full recovery
After experiencing severe burns last week when one of his many vintage cars caught on fire, Jay Leno has been released from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles and is expected to make a full recovery. Leno had been working on a 1907 White Model G Steam Car (he’s going to be fine, so we can make a joke about how you should write that down in case it ever comes up as a trivia question) when a clog in the fuel line caused some gasoline to spray out onto his face and hands. The gasoline was then ignited by a spark, and though a nearby friend was able to quickly help, Leno was left with “deep second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree burns.”
TODAY.com
