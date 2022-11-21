ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Thanksgiving travel from Berkshire to Worcester County

Experts are saying Thanksgiving travel is going to be as busy as ever this year, so ahead of Thanksgiving, our Dan Reidy made the trip east about 100 miles from the Spectrum News office in Pittsfield to our station in Worcester. What You Need To Know. This year is expected...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WSBS

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Northampton sells for $750,000

Fatimah Kabba and Gabriela Nunez Santiago acquired the property at 23 Prospect Avenue, Northampton, from Peter B Kassis and Elizabeth A Friedman on Nov. 2, 2022. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 10,202-square-foot lot.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
nepm.org

'I don't do shelters': How people without homes survive outside

Tony Mullen, a volunteer at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, does not have housing. He has been sleeping outside off and on for about 20 years. In the kitchen at the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 52-year-old Tony Mullen is slicing open packages of frozen cooked pork, which he heats in the oven. Later, he’ll warm it up on a campfire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
yourislandnews.com

‘It was a different place’

It is Thursday, and I’m in North Adams, Mass. This morning it’s cold — 30 degrees — but I’m sitting inside brick walls that are three feet thick, looking out on the Hoosac River which runs just below the Eclipse Mill. After we won our...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for Westfield man Robert Tesini remembers him as ‘a kind soul’

A GoFundMe was created for Robert Tesini, a well-known Westfield man who was last seen alive on Friday afternoon and was found dead in the Westfield River by police on Monday. The GoFundMe is in effort to raise money for Tesini’s family to offset funeral and memorial costs, its creator Diane Pirro said on the GoFundMe page. Pirro stated she knew Robert Tesini through “our Special Olympics family.”
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Former North Adams Dry Cleaning Building Demolished

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Sun Cleaners finally came down last week years after the city was first approached to take over the troubled structure. The city took possession of the former dry cleaning shop in 2019 as part of a portfolio of properties transferred by the now-dissolved Housing Opportunities Inc. That process took several years because of site testing and over concerns of liabilities for cleanup.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Neighbors wary of planned 90-unit complex for homeless near Lincoln Plaza

WORCESTER — A group's plan to transform a hotel on Oriol Drive into permanent housing for the homeless is drawing some concern from neighboring residents, who say the area is already awash in social services. Worcester Community Housing Resources — a nonprofit that aims to create and provide affordable housing in Worcester County — is planning to convert the Quality Inn & Suites near Lincoln Plaza into permanent supportive housing for the city’s homeless population. ...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy