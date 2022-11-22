An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot by a member of his hunting party Sunday morning, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources. The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Green Lake County town of Seneca. Police say a 41-year-old man was unloading his firearm while it was placed in the back seat a vehicle when the gun discharged. A bullet struck the boy in the chest.

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO