Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (center) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (right) at a lunch-time panel moderated by Jeff Mayers (left) of WisPolitics. Photo by Baylor Spears/Wisconsin Examiner. Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider...
newsfromthestates.com
Stability or disruption for Wisconsin schools?
Parent-teacher conferences just ended — a process akin to speed-dating, during which my husband and I met with our high school sophomore’s teachers in a flurry of quick, 10-minute Zoom sessions. As frenetic as the process was, it was reassuring to talk to the grownups who are teaching...
newsfromthestates.com
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records.
newsfromthestates.com
Rural Iowa should brace for school ‘vouchers’
It won’t be long before empty parking spaces near the Iowa Capitol will be as hard to find as a compromise between Democrats and Republicans. The Legislature returns to Des Moines on Jan. 9, more firmly in Republican control than it was on May 24, when this year’s session ended.
newsfromthestates.com
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
Karen Nassar, of Wallingford, below, and Dawna Bernier lie on the road with other protestors to draw attention to the treatment of caregivers in March 2021. "Treat the staff exactly the way they say we are 'essential,'" Nassar said. "We want the pay to reflect what we do." YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG.
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Mike Parson picks staffer to replace Eric Schmitt as Missouri attorney general
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two attorneys general during his tenure, with the last two people to hold the office leaving after successful Senate campaigns (photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office). A top staff member in the governor’s office will be Missouri’s next attorney general. Andrew...
newsfromthestates.com
State of Idaho certifies general election results
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney (center) signs documents certifying Idaho's 2022 general election results on Nov. 23 as State Controller Brandon Woolf and State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth look on. (Clark Corbin / Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho State Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 Wednesday to certify the results of...
newsfromthestates.com
Gun group sues N.J. attorney general over public nuisance law
The law allows state Attorney General Matt Platkin to sue gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers for creating a public nuisance. (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Attorney General's Office) A recently-enacted gun law in New Jersey is already facing legal scrutiny after a group representing gun manufacturers nationwide filed a lawsuit...
newsfromthestates.com
Effort to claw back $10M in staff bonuses for Ohio teacher retirement system withdrawn
At least 200 employees of the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio made more than $100,000 a year in 2021. An earlier version of this story said that all of the system’s employees listed on the Ohio Checkbook database made more than that, but that was inaccurate. A spokesman said more than half of the system’s nearly 500 employees made less than $100,000 in 2021. This version has been updated.
newsfromthestates.com
GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights
A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. Dems Chair Sharif Street on Election ’22: Three takeaways | Tuesday Morning Coffee
State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, the chairperson of the Pa. Democratic Party, addresses the Pennsylvania Press Club on Monday, 11/21/22 (Capital-Star photo by John L. Micek). You could probably forgive Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairperson Sharif Street if he decided to take not only a victory lap, but also popped a...
newsfromthestates.com
After public outcry, Montana standards for counselors, librarians, to stay in place
The Montana Board of Public Education plans to keep existing ratios between students and librarians, school counselors and superintendents — contrary to the Office of Public Instruction’s recommendation to eliminate the minimum requirements. The board also plans to retain ratios between students and principals, which OPI had recommended...
newsfromthestates.com
Republicans in charge of Indiana have been no friend to women
The Indiana legislature has a record number of women and it's time for them act. (Niki Kelly/Indiana Capital Chronicle) As 2022 comes to a close and the legislature gears up to begin work in January, there is one constant we have learned to expect from the last 15 years of Republican rule: their actions and policies will harm the women of our state.
newsfromthestates.com
EPA: Pa. plan to reduce Chesapeake Bay pollution ‘doesn’t meet the partnership targets’
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has rejected a third plan from Pennsylvania environmental officials aimed at reducing pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. Pennsylvania’s third attempt at getting approval for a...
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska test scores show sizable hurdle of pandemic learning loss
LINCOLN — The academic hole facing Nebraska’s students, teachers, parents and policymakers became clearer Wednesday with the release of state K-12 test scores from 2021-22. Student proficiency scores in math and language arts were mixed, amid a national dip in student performance on tests taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
newsfromthestates.com
Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center on Nov. 9, 2022. Photo by John Moore | Getty Images. Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results.
newsfromthestates.com
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top...
newsfromthestates.com
Feds give $1M for restoration work at two New Jersey historic sites
The historic Wallace House will get a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to for restoration work to prepare for the coming nation's 250th birthday in 2026. (Photo courtesy of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection) Two historic sites in New Jersey each snagged a $500,000 federal grant...
newsfromthestates.com
Talking energy with the new head of the NH Electric Co-op
The headquarters of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is located in Plymouth. (Courtesy) The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative has a new president. Alyssa Clemsen Roberts started in September as energy rates had begun skyrocketing and many in the state worried how they would afford their electric bills during an exceptionally expensive winter.
newsfromthestates.com
FEMA explores outsourcing much of the $2.5B program for northern NM fire victims
FEMA workers stationed along a road at a disaster recovery center in Glorieta, following the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in late May. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) A week before Congress approved spending $2.5 billion to fully compensate victims of botched prescribed burns that grew into New Mexico’s biggest-ever wildfire, the agency in charge of the paying victims started to explore hiring private companies to do a lot of the work.
Comments / 0