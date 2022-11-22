Read full article on original website
multihousingnews.com
Salt Lake City-Area Storage Trades
Garn Development sold the property, which came online in 2019. Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot facility in Layton, Utah, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was previously owned by Garn Development. The asset was sold to a REIT. Vice President Jordan Farrer and Senior...
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City historic district nominated for fed recognition
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The city’s historic district is up for national recognition. “Have you heard the big news?” the Brigham City Museum of Art & History asked last night on its Facebook page. “The Brigham City Historic District is being considered...
KSLTV
Kicking off the Ogden Christmas Tree Jubilee with Casey Scott
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott was in Ogden Tuesday morning to help kick off the Christmas season at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. From the Weber School Foundation: “Christmas Tree Jubilee is the ultimate kickoff to the holiday season and a treasured tradition for our community! We are so excited to be holding an in-person event this year. This is the largest fundraising event for Weber School Foundation and proceeds fund class and school grants, field trips, enhanced educational programs and opportunities, special needs adaptive equipment and so much more. For event questions or information please call the Foundation office at (801) 476-7896.”
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
Shoppers brave sub-freezing temps for opening of Costco near Idaho-Utah border
The Logan, Utah, shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night. Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in...
kslnewsradio.com
Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
moabsunnews.com
USU Moab welcomes new welding instructor
Growing up, Chloe Wilson wanted to be a fashion designer. She made clothes for her Barbie dolls, and when she got older she made her own prom dress. But while she was in high school she discovered a new interest: welding. Now she’s starting a position at Utah State University Moab as the first instructor for the school’s new welding program. That may seem like a departure from her dream job, but she pointed out that both involve creativity and creation.
usustatesman.com
Aggie TV News
Produced by students in the Journalism and Communication Program at Utah State University, Aggie TV is broadcasted once a week. Students learn how every part of the broadcast news process works, from anchoring and reporting to shooting, editing and producing video. A-TV News, November 16, 2022. A-TV News, November 9,...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
KUTV
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!
There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.
eastidahonews.com
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
USU President Noelle Cockett is stepping down
Noelle Cockett is the first woman president at Utah State University. She was named president of the Logan, Utah-based school in 2017. Cockett will step down as president next summer.
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
KSLTV
Two injured in I-80 crash; several crashes reported as Thanksgiving travel picks up
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — State troopers say two people were injured in a three-car crash on eastbound Interstate 80 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 4 a.m., and the Utah Highway Patrol closed eastbound I-80 for several hours while troopers investigated. One of the two injured people was...
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
Yahoo Sports
Bad beat: In 40-second span, 17-point underdog Utah State goes from near-upset to not covering spread vs. Boise State
If you thought last week’s Stanford-Cal bad beat was brutal, wait until you see this one. Boise State hosted Utah State on Friday and closed as a 17-point favorite at BetMGM. Deep into the fourth quarter, it looked like Utah State might pull off an outright upset. Instead, one...
kvnutalk
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
