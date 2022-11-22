ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

multihousingnews.com

Salt Lake City-Area Storage Trades

Garn Development sold the property, which came online in 2019. Storage General – Layton, an 86,105-square-foot facility in Layton, Utah, has changed hands. According to Yardi Matrix data, the property was previously owned by Garn Development. The asset was sold to a REIT. Vice President Jordan Farrer and Senior...
LAYTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brigham City historic district nominated for fed recognition

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The city’s historic district is up for national recognition. “Have you heard the big news?” the Brigham City Museum of Art & History asked last night on its Facebook page. “The Brigham City Historic District is being considered...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
KSLTV

Kicking off the Ogden Christmas Tree Jubilee with Casey Scott

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott was in Ogden Tuesday morning to help kick off the Christmas season at the city’s annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. From the Weber School Foundation: “Christmas Tree Jubilee is the ultimate kickoff to the holiday season and a treasured tradition for our community! We are so excited to be holding an in-person event this year. This is the largest fundraising event for Weber School Foundation and proceeds fund class and school grants, field trips, enhanced educational programs and opportunities, special needs adaptive equipment and so much more. For event questions or information please call the Foundation office at (801) 476-7896.”
OGDEN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Shoppers brave sub-freezing temps for opening of Costco near Idaho-Utah border

The Logan, Utah, shopping scene took a dramatic shift early Friday morning as a moment that has been anticipated for years finally happened — a Costco came to the city. Despite the sub-freezing temperatures and the scheduled 8 a.m. opening time, customers were already on the premises hours early. In more than one case, they had spent the night. Frances Maria Jackson was among the crowds who pitched tents in...
LOGAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window

OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
OGDEN, UT
moabsunnews.com

USU Moab welcomes new welding instructor

Growing up, Chloe Wilson wanted to be a fashion designer. She made clothes for her Barbie dolls, and when she got older she made her own prom dress. But while she was in high school she discovered a new interest: welding. Now she’s starting a position at Utah State University Moab as the first instructor for the school’s new welding program. That may seem like a departure from her dream job, but she pointed out that both involve creativity and creation.
MOAB, UT
usustatesman.com

Aggie TV News

Produced by students in the Journalism and Communication Program at Utah State University, Aggie TV is broadcasted once a week. Students learn how every part of the broadcast news process works, from anchoring and reporting to shooting, editing and producing video. A-TV News, November 16, 2022. A-TV News, November 9,...
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT

